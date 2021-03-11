Become a digital marketing pro with this low-priced training for multiple platforms

Newsday receives a commission on purchases made through Newsday Shopping, which helps support the journalism we bring to readers.

With millions of consumers sticking close to home during the last year and staying that way for an undefined period of time ahead, how can business still make an impact while reaching their target audience? The answer, like many we search for these days, is found in an expanding digital world.

From search engine optimization to social media management, those promoting a product in any marketplace must be prepared to adapt and overcome amid current obstacles to give themselves a chance to survive and thrive. The 2021 Complete Digital Marketing Super Bundle — currently on sale with a 98% discount — is a perfect resource in this era of change.

Lifetime access to this bundle provides you with 14 courses — each valued at approximately $200 apiece — for the one-time price of only $49.99 (regularly $2,786). Collectively, this educational experience exceeds 480 total lessons and takes users through a comprehensive 52-hour guide that serves up an expert perspective on ways to find success.

Online presence is paramount, and this journey will take you step-by-step through setting up domain registration and creating a functional standout website within hours or improving upon an already existing website. Once you're ready to go public, the process of selling that site's vision enters the spotlight with these detail-oriented lessons.

Drive consistent traffic to your pages by understanding the ins and outs of Google Ads. Get your piece of the pie by monetizing some of the 6 billion daily searches on Google.

It's impossible to ignore the influence and continued rise of social media, and that reality impacts industries across the globe. Prepare yourself to capitalize on this phenomenon with in-depth courses on turning platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok and Twitter into tools that work for you.

