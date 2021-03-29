TODAY'S PAPER
Learn to invest in real estate with this $30 course bundle

By StackCommerce
Newsday receives a commission on purchases made through Newsday Shopping, which helps support the journalism we bring to readers.

The pandemic may have hit the economy hard, but the real estate market is an exception. According to Housing Wire, home sales continue to grow. That makes sense when you consider the amount of city dwellers flooding to suburban communities — such has been the case with New York City to Long Island, according to news reports. This is a great time to jump into the real estate sector and take advantage of this interest. That's where knowledge in real estate investment may come in handy.

The Complete Real Estate Investing Bundle can help teach beginners some key skills about this sector. The course bundle comes with eight courses that cover 224 lessons. For a limited time, you can purchase it for an additional 50% off the sale price, for a total of $14.99 with coupon code LEARNIT. Each course is a $200 value, covering topics such as flipping houses and networking.

Since the pandemic rocked the world, many Manhattanites have been looking to the nearby suburbs for more space to complement their new work-from-home reality. In May, the number of signed contracts for condos and single-family housing on Long Island spiked, according to data from Miller Samuel Real Estate Appraisers & Consultants. That momentum has slowed considerably toward the end of 2020, but investing in real estate is a worthy venture. This is especially true for the Hamptons and North Fork, where there's been considerate growth. Most of the signed contracts were for homes costing at least $1 million.

With the course bundle, you can jump into this growing market. Real estate investor and coach Ben Clardy is behind most of the courses, but you'll also hear from expert Khari Parker on how to renovate homes that require some work. If you want to really rule the real estate market, some basic carpentry skills will help.

Prices subject to change. Newsday and StackCommerce, a leading commerce technology platform that scouts new deals and exclusive offers on products and services, have partnered to bring Long Islanders limited time deals and discounts. These offers are updated on a regular basis and highlighted in Newsday’s digital store: Newsday Shopping.

