Newsday receives a commission on purchases made through Newsday Shopping, which helps support the journalism we bring to readers.

If you like the Discovery Channel, you may want to check out CuriosityStream, a streaming service launched by Discovery Communications founder John Hendricks. Viewers of all ages can access thousands of documentaries on nature, history, science and more. And for a limited time, you can get a lifetime subscription for 20% off.

A lifetime subscription to the Apple App Store 4.7-star-rated CuriosityStream typically costs $250, but a 20% discount drops that price to $199.99. The lifetime subscription offer is available for both new and exisiting customers, allowing you to upgrade your package.

Subscribers will gain access to exclusive original content, and to an expansive library of documentaries, whether you're watching on TV, desktop, mobile or tablet. Internet connection isn't required to watch since you can download content whenever it's convenient. Plus, there is a variety of ways to access CuriosityStream: You can watch on any web browser, iOS 11 or later and Android 5.0 or later. It's also available on Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV 4, Xbox One and more devices.

New content is added weekly, and you can bookmark content to watch latter or pick up where you left off on multiple devices. Browse titles the search tools and quickly find your favorite subject areas, then rate your top views to receive future recommendations for related content.

