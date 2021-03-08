Improve internet privacy with a 33% price cut on cybersecurity hardware

Newsday receives a commission on purchases made through Newsday Shopping, which helps support the journalism we bring to readers.

These days, with more people working, learning and interacting remotely than ever before, the ability to connect online is a crucial aspect of daily life. While our reliance on internet connectivity expands, so does the threat against personal privacy, which requires innovative options that are up to the task of keeping you safe.

Deeper Connect Nano Decentralized VPN Cybersecurity Hardware is a wise choice for your cybersecurity needs — particularly, with 33% slashed off the typical price. This subscription-free solution is available for a limited time at only $199.99 (regularly $299).

Backed by more than 3,000 contributors on Indiegogo, this is the first decentralized VPN and firewall that provides lifetime access. Its seven-layer firewall protects all your devices and online data while sustaining your accessibility to any region-restricted contact.

For the uninitiated, a virtual private network is essentially a way to hide your identity and location by routing your internet connection through a remote server in another location. This makes it seem like your device is getting online from somewhere else, leaving your true IP address — and the data linked to it — hidden and secure.

That initial fee is the only one you'll pay, as there are no monthly fees to gain private internet usage anytime you need. Enjoy a unique combination of net neutrality, high-speed connection that eliminates bottleneck issues, and web filters that effectively block ads, trackers and malware across the entire network.

Parental controls are also available to make sure children are not exposed to adult or violent content.

