Get the details of your dog's DNA with this genetic test

When the coronavirus pandemic hit and people found themselves spending much — if not all — of their time at home, many sought out companionship in the form of a new furry friend. So much, in fact, that shelters encountered unprecedented adoption numbers at the height of this pet boom. One New York-area nonprofit told the Associated Press in April 2020 that the organization typically received around 140 applications a month, but last spring that number rose to about 3,000.

Adopting from a shelter or rescue often means that a dog’s breed is unknown, and in many cases, their genetic makeup can span a variety of breeds. Though testing your dog’s DNA might not be the first priority when welcoming a new pet, especially when there’s training, playing and cuddling to do, before too long you might start to wonder about your four-legged pal’s origins and what exactly drives his or her behavior. When that happens, you can unlock the secret to Fido’s heredity with the simple DNA My Dog NextGen Test.

Available at a discounted cost of $69.99 (regularly $99), the breed identification test uses a simple at-home cheek swab to determine your dog’s breed composition in addition to their genetic age. What exactly does that mean? Differing from chronological or actual age, biological or genetic age provides insight into a pet’s predicted longevity from a cellular level.

After taking a sample with the cheek swab (don’t worry, a full set of instructions will walk you through the process, and it’s quick and painless for your pooch), ship it back using the included return envelope. You’ll receive results in two weeks with a report that breaks down the percentages of the dominant breeds in your dog’s unique DNA with 99.97% accuracy, along with those breeds’ typical personality traits and health concerns. Just keep in mind that your dog should be more than one year-old, due to a number of variances that can occur in younger pups.

If you want to go a step further, opt for a breed identification test for $69.99 (regularly $99), which will screen your dog for more than 100 of the most common breed diseases.

