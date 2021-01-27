Discounts for dog training courses, DNA kits

Newsday receives a commission on purchases made through Newsday Shopping, which helps support the journalism we bring to readers.

Whether you're welcoming a puppy into your household or have an older dog, you may want to check out these deals and discounts on pet training courses and a DNA analysis kit.

The Complete Guide to Puppy & Dog Training Bundle

This 12-hour guide taught by expert Sharon Bolt includes eight courses and covers need-to-know information on diets, leash use and behavior. You'll also gain insight into starting and sustaining a successful dog training business that benefits both you and your list of clients. Valued at $1,160, this Complete Guide to Puppy & Dog Training Bundle is available for $29.99 with a 97% price reduction.

How to Train & Raise A Healthy Dog Master Class Bundle

This program provides six different hour-long courses to explore. The lessons offer an A-to-Z assessment of ways to bring out the best in a dog, with answers on basic training techniques, communication, defense, natural remedies and more. Take your abilities to another level when interacting with dogs in the How to Train & Raise A Healthy Dog Master Class Bundle for $29.99 — marked down 97% from the typical cost of $1,194.

DNA My Dog Breed Identification Test Plus Full Genetic Screening

This kit allows you to use technology for an in-depth look at how to manage potential health risks in your dog. You'll understand their breed composition and have them screened for more than 100 common diseases. On sale for $178.99 (regularly $225), the analysis is a resource for adopted and rescue dogs, shelters, veterinarians and anyone attempting to be proactive about canine wellness. Results are available in two weeks or less. Get your DNA My Dog Breed ID Test Plus Full Genetic Screening for 20% off.

