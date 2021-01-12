TODAY'S PAPER
Save 45% on a cordless Dyson-like vacuum

Credit: StackCommerce

By StackCommerce
Newsday receives a commission on purchases made through Newsday Shopping, which helps support the journalism we bring to readers.

For a limited time, the Jashen V18 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner is even more economical than its Dyson counterparts -- it is currently available for $189.99, a 45% discount of its regular price of $350.

The Jashen V18 is powered by a 350-watt digital brushless motor for strong suction and noise reduction. Equipped with a two-in-one dusting brush, the device can handle different kinds of flooring throughout a house and can be used as a handheld. An LED screen provides information on remaining run time and filtration status. The vacuum also features a high-efficiency filter system with four stages.

Carrying a 4.6-star rating and Amazon's Choice designation, the Jashen V18 runs on a rechargeable battery that supplies up to 40 minutes of uninterrupted usage. The device also comes with a dual charging wall mount for storage.

Prices subject to change.

Newsday and StackCommerce, a leading commerce technology platform that scouts new deals and exclusive offers on products and services, have partnered to bring Long Islanders limited time deals and discounts. These offers are updated on a regular basis and highlighted in Newsday’s digital store: Newsday Shopping.

By StackCommerce

