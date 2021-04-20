Produce music like a pro with major savings on editing software

Newsday receives a commission on purchases made through Newsday Shopping, which helps support the journalism we bring to readers.

Enjoy producing music but struggling to find the right software for a smooth editing process? You could spend thousands of dollars in an attempt to handle the process like an industry professional, but there is better value to be found.

For a limited time, an endless subscription to EasySplitter Pro Vocal Remover is available at an extra 20% off for $31.99 when you enter sitewide coupon code WELOVEMOM at checkout.

Hack any track and maximize your creativity using innovative technology that lets you upload songs, remove vocals and provide four separated versions — vocal, instrumental, bass, and drums. Mix and match what you love about music while removing what you don't and enjoy the results with EasySplitter.

Instead of dealing with the arduous task of manually removing vocals, the fast processing speed of this AI-based product will swiftly handle that. Then, each split song can be played in real-time, allowing you to explore new possibilities and pick up musical aspects that you may have previously missed.

All files are stored within the system and are accessible to download anytime. Web and mobile synchronization makes for a seamless transition when alternating between desktop and phone devices.

Developed with clean code and professionally proven to avoid any bugs, there's a lot to like about the user-friendly design of EasySplitter. Plus, you can forget about worries related to audio quality loss, which is routinely an issue for vocal removals via other methods.

