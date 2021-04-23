Stay cool this summer with extra savings on this personal, portable air conditioner

Newsday receives a commission on purchases made through Newsday Shopping, which helps support the journalism we bring to readers.

Temperatures are on the rise, and while there is no doubt it's nice to get a reprieve from what was a relentlessly cold winter for many of us, we're not far off from dealing with days that serve up a different kind of discomfort. Preparing for those inevitable heat waves is the best way to avoid that frustration, and there are new innovative methods of adjusting your climate.

The EvaChill EV-500 Personal Air Conditioner serves up the technology to keep you cool anytime, anywhere. This ultimate personal A/C unit is eco-friendly, portable and can drop the nearby air temperature by nearly 60 degrees in only 10 minutes.

Normally sold for $99, a current price drop brings the cost to $79.99, but for a limited time, you can use coupon code WELOVEMOM for an extra 20% off, bringing the final cost to $63.99.

Designed to operate for up to nine hours, the EvaChill EV-500 is the newest model from Evapolar. Ultra lightweight and energy-efficient, this product is simple to use and conveniently portable. Set things up with just one button to swiftly eliminate the heat, resulting in improved sleep and a more pleasant daily environment.

Perfect for a college dorm room, an office or any bedroom, the EvaChill EV-500 also humidifies the air to create a comfortable atmosphere while filtering out dust particles for improved breathing quality. Those measures are also impactful in preventing bacterial growth.

Prices subject to change. Newsday and StackCommerce, a leading commerce technology platform that scouts new deals and exclusive offers on products and services, have partnered to bring Long Islanders limited time deals and discounts. These offers are updated on a regular basis and highlighted in Newsday’s digital store: Newsday Shopping.