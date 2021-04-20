This at-home LED light therapy device is a great gift for Mother's Day

Newsday receives a commission on purchases made through Newsday Shopping, which helps support the journalism we bring to readers.

Access to beauty salons has been difficult to navigate during the last year, and many people have found ways to get great looks with at-home self-care solutions. Unfortunately, some have also tried and failed in that attempt.

Step up your beautifying methods and love the way you look without traveling for expensive professional services by exploring everything the Helios X Facial Rejuvenation LED Infrared Light and Heat Therapy Device has to offer. Normally sold for $99, a limited-time 23% discount cuts that cost to only $75.99, but for a limited time, you can get an extra 20% off with code WELOVEMOM, bringing the final cost down to $60.79.

This is a complete three-in-one facial toning device that features thermal heating, infrared light and red light therapy. The outcome is sure to impress, providing youthful and refreshed skin that boosts confidence on a daily basis.

Accompanied by a charging base, USB cord and eye mask, the multi-functional Helios X combines three unique technologies to create a dynamic package. Thermal heating handles damage repair, infrared light applies to collagen production, while red light works simultaneously to lighten scars and lift your face.

This soothing product simply requires you to massage your face with it while placing moderate pressure on the skin. Only three applications per week — no more than 15 minutes each time — is supposed to supply the results you desire within four weeks.

Prices subject to change. Newsday and StackCommerce, a leading commerce technology platform that scouts new deals and exclusive offers on products and services, have partnered to bring Long Islanders limited time deals and discounts. These offers are updated on a regular basis and highlighted in Newsday’s digital store: Newsday Shopping.