Current circumstances require an at-home educational approach for families across America. The situation presents a significant challenge for plenty of parents but learning tools can provide solutions that benefit parents, caretakers and children alike.

Homer is a learn-to-read app for kids and comes with a convenient price tag with this limited-time deal. Normally sold for $119, a one-year subscription costs $38.99, thanks to a 67% discount.

Carrying a 4.5 rating (out of 5) from more than 17,000 reviews on the app store, Homer is an early learning tool for kids ages 2 to 8. It will take some of the burden off at-home educators while strengthening a child's reading and math skills, along with encouraging development in creativity and social learning with more than 1,000 interactive lessons, stories and activities.

Homer takes kids on a personalized learning journey that grows with them as they build confidence and understanding aimed at serving them well in school and throughout life. Lessons, stories and activities are sorted by interest, skill level and educational approach, so it's simple to place your child on a path that works best for them.

Thoughtful and entertaining lessons keep kids engaged and encourage them to learn for hours, while parents and caretakers can focus on other daily tasks.

These courses are research-backed, kid-tested and parent-approved, and you'll quickly discover why Homer has already worked for so many families. It builds skills that children will be proud to show off, and keeps them coming back for more because the experience is fueled by activities that they actually want to partake in rather than being forced.

The app is ad-free, easy to use and safe for children of all ages.

Prices subject to change.

