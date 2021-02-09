Gym closures caused by COVID-19 have been a major storyline in America, and it's uncertain how the health crisis will evolve in 2021. But you've still got to stay physically fit, right?

Wintery conditions can further complicate that quest for an active lifestyle but, fortunately, there are ways to accomplish your goals at home. Eliminate the need for expensive gym memberships and set aside any weather-related excuses by enjoying a lifetime subscription to Jillian Michaels: The Fitness App for 66% off.

Carrying an App Store rating of 4.7 (out of five), the platform is committed to empowering people to become the best versions of themselves while living their healthiest lives. International fitness icon Jillian Michaels helps you customize a workout and diet plan that's ideal for your personal needs, providing a long-term investment along with a short-term solution.

Fitness gains often come down to the little things, and this app has you covered with all the details. Access more than 800 workout videos, from basic to advanced. Personalize the app by selecting your fitness level, and the routines will be adjusted to your desired intensity. You can also tell the app which equipment you have available, and the workouts will adjust for that, too. In addition, you can swap or remove specific exercises from any workout plan to ensure comfort and safety. It's quick and easy to customize your programming.

There are options for background music as well. You can play your own tracks during a workout session or allow Beat Sync to adjust the beat of your audio to the pace, creating a unique and intense experience. This program can be run on most mobile devices, Apple TV or any recent Samsung TV.

Don't let circumstances beyond your control dictate your physical well-being -- keep pushing to fulfill that New Year's resolution. Break through or bounce back with this innovative workout app, and access the lifetime subscription for $149.99.

Prices subject to change.

