Keep your cat hydrated for two full days with this discounted water fountain

A big perk of owning cats as pets is how self-sufficient they are in many ways. But our feline friends need assistance for some things, including access to a consistent and healthy water source.

With warmer months coming and plenty of families exploring more activities beyond the home, those efforts can become a bit tricky when planning an overnight trip. Fortunately, the KittySpring Water Fountain is a reliable solution that ensures your cat remains hydrated without you present, and it's currently available at a limited time discount.

Enter promo code KITTY10 at checkout to take $10 off the final price, dropping that cost to $29. Successfully funded on Kickstarter and Indiegogo, this non-electric and whisker-friendly fountain keeps your furry pal satisfied while serving as a sleek addition to any corner of your house.

KittySpring is durable and sturdy so it will remain upright even when a cat leans against it, while a shallow and wide dish prevents uncomfortable whisker friction. The end result is a stress-free experience for your pet and you, since you won't need to worry about a dry water bowl while away for a bit.

This fountain holds enough liquid to supply daily freshwater needs for two full days. It does not feature a motor and remains noiseless for convenient, low-fuss usage.

