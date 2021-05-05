TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
LifestyleFashion and ShoppingDeals

Keep your cat hydrated for two full days with this discounted water fountain

By StackCommerce
Print

Newsday receives a commission on purchases made through Newsday Shopping, which helps support the journalism we bring to readers.

A big perk of owning cats as pets is how self-sufficient they are in many ways. But our feline friends need assistance for some things, including access to a consistent and healthy water source.

With warmer months coming and plenty of families exploring more activities beyond the home, those efforts can become a bit tricky when planning an overnight trip. Fortunately, the KittySpring Water Fountain is a reliable solution that ensures your cat remains hydrated without you present, and it's currently available at a limited time discount.

Enter promo code KITTY10 at checkout to take $10 off the final price, dropping that cost to $29. Successfully funded on Kickstarter and Indiegogo, this non-electric and whisker-friendly fountain keeps your furry pal satisfied while serving as a sleek addition to any corner of your house.

KittySpring is durable and sturdy so it will remain upright even when a cat leans against it, while a shallow and wide dish prevents uncomfortable whisker friction. The end result is a stress-free experience for your pet and you, since you won't need to worry about a dry water bowl while away for a bit.

This fountain holds enough liquid to supply daily freshwater needs for two full days. It does not feature a motor and remains noiseless for convenient, low-fuss usage.

Prices subject to change. Newsday and StackCommerce, a leading commerce technology platform that scouts new deals and exclusive offers on products and services, have partnered to bring Long Islanders limited time deals and discounts. These offers are updated on a regular basis and highlighted in Newsday’s digital store: Newsday Shopping.

By StackCommerce

More Lifestyle

Vincent Lopez is the owner of 4E Green
Hidden LI farm supplies farmers markets all year-round
Enjoy a Mother's Day brunch at the LI
Mother's Day celebrations on LI, more things to do this weekend
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced Monday that most
Cuomo lifting capacity restrictions May 19
If you're looking for things to do this
LI drive-in movie, concert schedule for the spring and summer
Sundae Donuts has opened a new location in
Popular doughnut shop opens Massapequa location
Restaurants on the closed streets in Glen Cove
Glen Cove OKs ordinance allowing street closures to help businesses expand outdoor dining options
Didn’t find what you were looking for?