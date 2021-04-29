TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
LifestyleFashion and ShoppingDeals

Enhance your home style and save space with 40% off this minimalist floor lamp

By StackCommerce
Print

Newsday receives a commission on purchases made through Newsday Shopping, which helps support the journalism we bring to readers.

Small additions to home decor can create a major boost in the look of a room and sometimes change an entire setting in ways you didn't anticipate. While searching for the right fit to step up the aesthetics of any layout, too many people pay unnecessary prices and get less than advertised.

The Lamp Depot Minimalist LED Corner Floor Lamp will be a welcome addition to your home, and it is especially budget-friendly for a limited time. Normally sold for $149.99, this beautifully designed, space-saving lamp is currently available for only $89.99, thanks to a 40% discount. Or you can snag a two-pack for only $159.99 (regularly $299).

This innovative device is more versatile than you could ever have imagined. Featuring more than 16 million colors and 300 effects, the lamp lets owners enjoy customized illumination in their own home. Its effects are certain to elevate the ambiance of any living room, dining room, guest room or office.

High-end design ensures that, though it will stand out, it won't dominate your space and damage the flow of a room.

Accompanied by a remote control that shuffles color and effects to provide perfect lighting at any time of day, a quality metal finish and weighted rubber bottom make this lamp durable and secure. The aluminum and acrylic product supplies up to 50,000 hours of bulb life.

Prices subject to change. Newsday and StackCommerce, a leading commerce technology platform that scouts new deals and exclusive offers on products and services, have partnered to bring Long Islanders limited time deals and discounts. These offers are updated on a regular basis and highlighted in Newsday’s digital store: Newsday Shopping.

By StackCommerce

More Lifestyle

Gregorys Coffee has opened its second Long Island
Popular NYC-based coffee chain opens 2nd LI location
The outdoor dining setup at Piñon's Pizza Company
Cuomo: Food and beverage service curfew to be lifted
Test out a kayak, tour the Fire Island
Test ride a kayak, more things to do this weekend on LI
If you're looking for things to do this
LI drive-in movie, concert schedule for the spring and summer
Newsday food writer Scott Vogel spends the day
Go behind the scenes at Babylon's popular hidden cake shop
Newsday food writer Erica Marcus takes a trip
6 tips for shopping restaurant supply stores
Didn’t find what you were looking for?