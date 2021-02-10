Newsday receives a commission on purchases made through Newsday Shopping, which helps support the journalism we bring to readers.

Coronavirus concerns, ensuing gym closures and ongoing winter weather combine to make things difficult for prioritizing personal health these days. While those difficulties sustain and expand, it's become easier than ever to disregard physical fitness, resulting in potential secondary problems of this pandemic era.

With Valentine's Day approaching, there are the typical gift options — flowers, teddy bears, candy and all the rest — and then there are alternative presents that create genuine joy long after mid-February. Whether your special someone is in need of an at-home fitness solution or you're looking for a little self-care, this holiday deal on the LifePro Electrostride Compact Folding Treadmill can fulfill those needs at a discounted cost.

Carrying a 4.7 rating (out of 5) on Amazon, you'll receive the best of web pricing with this offer and the ability to empower yourself or a loved one with an anytime health option. Dozens of preset training programs and three customizable exercise programs provide workouts that fit users of all types.

It also connects to your favorite fitness apps via Bluetooth and has a BMI calculator to track your progress, monitor your pulse and check your heart rate, so there's instant access to key data. With just a 15-minute run or walk each day, this treadmill boosts overall well-being, providing peace of mind in the form of health strides.

Plus, it folds into a slim package for convenient storage, which is particularly important for those dealing with limited space at home. This is the kind of purchase that will pay dividends for years, and if you're incorporating it as a Valentine's Day gift, it will result in far more lasting smiles than any of the expected trinkets.

Get the LifePro Electrostride Compact Folding Treadmill for $424.99 (regularly $499.99) with code VDAY2021.

Best Bets Get the scoop on events, nightlife, day trips, family fun and things to do on Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Prices subject to change.

Newsday and StackCommerce, a leading commerce technology platform that scouts new deals and exclusive offers on products and services, have partnered to bring Long Islanders limited time deals and discounts. These offers are updated on a regular basis and highlighted in Newsday’s digital store: Newsday Shopping.