Master Microsoft Excel (and boost your career?) for $39

In today's job market, Microsoft Excel skills must go beyond making a spreadsheet. Microsoft Excel can do more, and those who master the software are said to be in demand across a variety of markets.

The Professional Microsoft Excel Certification Training Bundle ($39) teaches how to deliver data crunches and advanced analytical presentations. Valued at $1,600, the 45-hour, eight-course collection is being offered at a 97% discount.

More than 688 lessons are available across the bundle, including:

Microsoft Excel 2016 Master Class: This beginner-to-advanced class uses a step-by-step approach to catch up students on using Excel, from basic functions and terminology to skills that can otherwise take years to learn.

Microsoft Excel: Advanced Excel Formulas & Functions: This lesson enables the user to build dynamic tools that filter, display and analyze data as well as design formula-based formatting rules that reduce work time.

Microsoft Excel: Data Visualization, Excel Charts & Graphs: This class details the nuances of a data visualization platform with more than a dozen advanced, hands-on demos.

Microsoft Excel: Intro to Power Query, Power Pivot & DAX: This lesson dives into business tools with an A–Z guide that provides sample data from a fictional supermarket chain.

Microsoft Excel: Data Analysis with Excel Pivot Tables: This class reveals how discoverable trends lend insight into a project. It looks at real-world case studies, including food ratings and sports statistics.

Master Microsoft Excel Macros and VBA: This lesson guides students through the building blocks of automating tasks and cleaning up worksheets.

Create Data Models and Relationships in Excel: This teaches users how to develop their own data models to gather accurate, complete and timely reports from their enterprise system.

