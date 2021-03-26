This innovative sauna blanket supplies an at-home detox

Newsday receives a commission on purchases made through Newsday Shopping, which helps support the journalism we bring to readers.

As self-care continues to be a key priority amid challenging days, there's never been a better time to upgrade your at-home lifestyle. Take your betterment plan to another level with an innovative and versatile product that can currently be found for an on-sale price.

The MiHIGH Heated Sauna Blanket is normally sold for $499, but a 14% discount drops that price to only $424.99. Whether you've been saving for something special or want to put your incoming tax return to good use, this is an investment worth making for at-home luxury.

With layers of infrared heating and toxin-free fabrics, this sauna blanket gives you the ultimate detox in the comfort of your bedroom. Nestle in for some refreshing rest time, and enjoy the same kind of emitted wavelengths that you'd receive from an infrared sauna experience without the recurring costs and travel.

Detoxify faster with deep-penetrating heat and feel that peace of mind that accompanies a typical sauna treatment while burning between 300- to 600 calories per session.

The process is simple. Just lay down the blanket — your bed is a suitable platform — and use its handheld controller to customize the experience. Sweat out the bad stuff by lying as long as you need, presenting a great home remedy option for when you're feeling under the weather or recovering from a late night of celebrating.

Capture that natural sauna high and hit the rest of your day feeling recharged, or prepared to doze off into blissful slumber. Learn why GQ describes this blanket as "bringing the sauna into your own home."

Prices subject to change. Newsday and StackCommerce, a leading commerce technology platform that scouts new deals and exclusive offers on products and services, have partnered to bring Long Islanders limited time deals and discounts. These offers are updated on a regular basis and highlighted in Newsday’s digital store: Newsday Shopping.