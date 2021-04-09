Upgrade your oral health with savings on this sonic toothbrush and water flosser combo

Newsday receives a commission on purchases made through Newsday Shopping, which helps support the journalism we bring to readers.

We only get one set of adult teeth, so oral health should be a priority for everyone. It's highly suggested to move on from manual toothbrushes and switch to electric options, but that upgrade typically gets pricy.

For a limited time, you can pick up a powerful high-end hygiene solution for yourself or a loved one without paying the high-end cost. The Mouth Armor Sonic Toothbrush is currently available for only $69.99 — representing 74% savings from $279 — and comes with a cordless water flosser and travel case.

Give your pearly whites the TLC they deserve with this versatile addition to your daily self-care routine. An effective option for removing plaque and preventing gingivitis, this cordless toothbrush vibrates at a powerful 38,000 sonic motions per minute and features a two-minute auto-timer that pulses every 30 seconds. It comes with four brush heads.

Medical professionals recommend brushing your teeth twice per day with proper equipment that's fit for the task and supplies the functionality you need. Mouth Armour Sonic provides the performance you require to make the most of those recommended two minutes of brushing, and can hold a charge for up to six weeks.

The water flosser is an easy and effective way to floss that's far less damaging to your mouth. Three adjustable water pressures let you find the right feel, allowing you to hit those hard-to-reach areas.

A travel case will keep all your oral hygiene tools in one convenient location, so you're not searching for small pieces when traveling and can maintain strong health practices regardless of what the day throws your way.

Best Bets Get the scoop on events, nightlife, day trips, family fun and things to do on Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Prices subject to change. Newsday and StackCommerce, a leading commerce technology platform that scouts new deals and exclusive offers on products and services, have partnered to bring Long Islanders limited time deals and discounts. These offers are updated on a regular basis and highlighted in Newsday’s digital store: Newsday Shopping.