Newsday receives a commission on purchases made through Newsday Shopping, which helps support the journalism we bring to readers.

Golf fans can be found across the globe, and a common trait is widely shared among participants: the quest for a perfect swing. Players can spend thousands of dollars by hiring a personal instructor or paying course fees. But those efforts can restrict progress to a particular time and place.

Ready for whenever you need it, PhiGolf: Mobile and Home Smart Golf Simulator with Swing Stick is a cost-effective way to finally conquer the course, or explore new ones, for a discounted price. Use the coupon code GOLF10 to save $59, resulting in a reduction to $190 (regular price, $249).

Whether it's bad weather or a busy schedule, sometimes you can't make it out to the golf course. PhiGolf is convenient, portable and easy to set up when you're on the road. Featuring a sensor and swing stick, this immersive game allows you to play a round of golf anywhere.

Download the WGT Golf app to your smartphone or tablet and play on realistic simulations of world-famous golf courses. The swing trainer helps with solo work, while the multiplayer mode allows you to invite family and friends to participate. PhiGolf comes with a charging cable and is compatible with iOS 9.0 or later, and Android 6.0 or later. Use coupon code GOLF10 to save.

Prices subject to change.

Newsday and StackCommerce, a leading commerce technology platform that scouts new deals and exclusive offers on products and services, have partnered to bring Long Islanders limited time deals and discounts. These offers are updated on a regular basis and highlighted in Newsday’s digital store: Newsday Shopping.