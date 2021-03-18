Learn the keys to photography excellence with discounted lessons from Hollywood experts

Newsday receives a commission on purchases made through Newsday Shopping, which helps support the journalism we bring to readers.

Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and when you're a professionally trained photographer, there is plenty of it to find as you look around an evolving world. Anyone can carry a camera and point it, but few can capture magic with it consistently enough to cover walls or pay the bills with their work.

Photo School: Learn Photography and Photoshop from Hollywood's Masters is a 13-course educational bundle that will alter your artistic perspective and change the way you approach things next time that camera is in your hands.

Taught by two of Hollywood's most sought-after photographers — Patrick Hoelck and Michael Muller — this package includes 20 hours of content and supplies the tools to help you make a major leap. Featuring 100 total lessons, the bundle is on sale with lifetime access at a 96% price discount.

Valued at nearly $3,000, Photo School is available for $99.99 during a limited-time period, presenting a perfect opportunity to make a proactive move that represents long-term personal investment. These courses offer something for everyone, and provide new paths that might just pique interests you've never indulged.

Explore methods in street photography, action shots,and intimate moments. From casual portrait setups to structured studio shoots and gritty improvisational art, this bundle provides expertise on a wide range of settings.

Meanwhile, unique insight on posters, skin retouching and advanced coloring take you far beyond the fundamentals. Photo School lets you dive deep into what matters most, allowing lessons to be skipped or replayed as often as necessary.

