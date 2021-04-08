Save $100 on this advanced air purifier for your home or office

Newsday receives a commission on purchases made through Newsday Shopping, which helps support the journalism we bring to readers.

Our society has never been more concerned about the air quality we encounter on a daily basis, and, due to these ongoing challenges, it's vital to feel secure in your surroundings. Don't leave things up to chance — take advantage of innovative technology that can immediately make a positive impact on daily health.

Whether you're concerned about harmful particles or unpleasant odors, at home or in an office, there are several solutions to choose from. So many, in fact, that finding the right fit can become a bit overwhelming.

Fortunately, the Sans HEPA Air Purifier supplies a combination of what many consumers are searching for into its compact design. Keep your family safe with advanced filtration and sterilization technology, and save $100 in the process.

Carrying a five-star rating on Amazon, this device is your answer to impending problems presented by allergy season and evolving issues that accompany widespread pollutants.

Simply set it to auto mode and enjoy a greater peace of mind regarding your air intake while monitoring three indicator levels that assess surrounding atmosphere quality. The first filter is included, and offers more than 2,000 hours of continuous protection.

Equipped to provide coverage of nearly 800 square feet, the Sans HEPA Purifier is an ideal option for enhancing the environment of a large space within your home, an entire apartment or your place of employment.

