Write professionally with help from the award-winning app, Scrivener 

Newsday receives a commission on purchases made through Newsday Shopping, which helps support the journalism we bring to readers.

The process of piecing together a publisher-worthy novel or production-quality screenplay requires far more than simple writing skills. Professionals worldwide have come to rely on a word processor and project manager tool that helps organize storyline plans and stay on track toward timely completion.

Scrivener 3 for Mac is an excellent resource for turning conceptual ideas into page-filling content. New users quickly understand that navigating through writing projects will never be the same again, and, for a limited time, you can access this award-winning app for only $29.99 due to a 38% price drop from $49.

This approach has proven to be a cure for writer's block across the industry. Count Michael Marshall Smith, The New York Times bestselling author of "Bad Things," "Spares," "Only Forward" and "The Straw Men," among those benefiting.

"Scrivener is where I live," Smith said. "I’m planning the next novel, two screenplays and a couple of short stories with it and it’s amazing how fluid the software makes the process. I genuinely think this is the biggest software advance for writers since the word processor."

Today you can do anything on with the right program — learn computer science, manage a company, and now professional writers can manage all of their works in a single place.

Scrivener 3 is tailor-made for long writing endeavors that require consistent oversight and structuring. This product won't push any particular writing style on you; instead, it simply supplies everything you need to continue improving through the final draft.

Best Bets Get the scoop on events, nightlife, day trips, family fun and things to do on Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Compose your writing in any order, with segments as long or as short as you'd like. Gather material, import an array of files, edit text formats and arrange notes or references with ease while exploring everything that Scrivener 3 has to offer.

Split-screen mode allows you to work within multiple documents, side by side, while your progress is kept secure via automatic saves. Projects are backed up whenever they are closed, so there's no need to worry about accidentally losing work.

Prices subject to change. Newsday and StackCommerce, a leading commerce technology platform that scouts new deals and exclusive offers on products and services, have partnered to bring Long Islanders limited time deals and discounts. These offers are updated on a regular basis and highlighted in Newsday’s digital store: Newsday Shopping.