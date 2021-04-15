TODAY'S PAPER
Boost your training and recovery with savings on this versatile foot and leg massager

Print

Warmer weather is here, so many Americans are becoming increasingly active. Whether you're an avid runner or ready to step up your fitness plan, taking care of physical needs is vital, and self-care continues to be a key part of that process.

Considering the circumstances, at-home solutions remain a smart investment, and the Thrive Heat Compression Leg Massager Sleeve is discounted at a perfect time.

Typically priced at $87.99, this device is currently available for only $76.99 by using coupon code THRIVE11 at checkout. Other varieties also are on sale with a model that extends to thigh treatment dropped to $89.99 (regularly $112.99) using coupon code THRIVE23 and an extra-wide version available for $119.99 (regularly $149) using coupon code THRIVE30.

Equipped with six massage modes, along with three intensity and heat levels, this product is primed to improve poor circulation and increase muscle flexibility.

Targeting calves and feet, the Thrive Heat Compression Leg Massager Sleeve delivers customized support and relief. Air compression therapy facilitates healthy blood circulation and vein support that is crucial for establishing and maintaining healthy legs, while heat treatment serves a soothing element for aching feet.

With a remote control, you're able to adjust that approach anytime. This device is ideal for pre-workout preparation or post-workout recovery. Consistent usage will contribute toward reduced inflammation and promote a faster-paced healing process.

Portability ensures users don't worry about leaving it behind when heading off for family trips or business endeavors — each of which can feature heightened stresses or awkward seating options that leave your legs feeling tense.

