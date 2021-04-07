Kids will love this deluxe 3D printer bundle with a $150 discount

Newsday receives a commission on purchases made through Newsday Shopping, which helps support the journalism we bring to readers.

Keeping children occupied in productive ways is a huge challenge these days, especially as so many continue to handle their educational responsibilities remotely. Advancements in technology have created some remarkable platforms for kids to create at home, and 3D printers are at the cutting edge.

The Toybox 3D Printer Deluxe Bundle provides innovative opportunities at a beginner-friendly level, allowing children to design their own toys and bring them to life within the safety of home. Featured on the hit television show, Shark Tank, this device typically sells for $469, but is currently discounted by 32% to only $314.99.

Think about your favorite childhood memories of playing with toys of all kinds. Now imagine making them yourself and constructing an imaginative world, piece by piece. That is precisely the experience this special printer provides, presenting a perfect birthday gift or a method to incentivize learning.

Designs can be uploaded using the companion app, while there is also access to an extensive toy catalogue that is already prepared for 3D printing. Simple one-touch functionality empowers users, and no knives are required for the removal of prints, resulting in a safe environment.

This product supplies infinite options and comes accompanied by eight different colors of non-toxic biodegradable printer material, which is enough to make as many as 300 toys.

Start expanding your child's understanding of modern technology, and allow them to build a unique toy collection without ever needing to visit the store. The Toybox 3D Printer Deluxe Bundle has you covered for only $314.99 (reg. $469).

