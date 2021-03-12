TODAY'S PAPER
Become a chess expert with this collection of discounted lessons from grandmasters

Chess is making a comeback onto the national stage. The Netflix series "Queen's Gambit" has elevated curiosity regarding the game, jolting interest and boosting the sales of chess sets and informational books. Whether you are one of the many inspired by that widely watched production, or simply want to reacclimate yourself with a board that has been collecting dust in your closet, chess is a great at-home investment during these days of social distancing.

Become a master of this most tactical competition with a collection of discounted lessons from highly acclaimed international grandmasters. Whether you're looking to take your game to the next level or simply learn the basics, The Ultimate Beginner to Grandmaster Chess Course Bundle has you covered for only $89.99 (reg. $747) with an 87% price discount.

Lifetime access to 23 comprehensive courses allows you to make steady progress at a pace that is perfect for you. This massive 137-hour experience trains you from elemental chess theories through advanced defenses that have made a major impact on the game's greatest stages.

Soon, you'll be ready to wow friends and chess rivals with high-level strategy and execution.

Familiarize yourself with Kasparov’s Greatest Hits and gain foundational insight on opening moves, must-know middlegame strategies, aggressive decisions that can swing momentum and ultimately the all-important endgame.

Once you get the basics down, there is plenty to explore regarding ways to accelerate your growth on the board. Discover game-improvement secrets, modernized techniques and memorization shortcuts that have helped produce champions.

