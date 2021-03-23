Reduce laundry and keep the house tidy with this whole-body dryer

Newsday receives a commission on purchases made through Newsday Shopping, which helps support the journalism we bring to readers.

Most people have spent a lot of time in their homes over the past year, and if you're like many of them, you've probably noticed that small investments can create some nice upgrades around the house. Perhaps that means an extra tool in the kitchen or a sweet piece of technology added to the entertainment setup, but what about your bathroom?

Add a little luxury to your daily routine, and cut down on that expanding pile of laundry, with the Viatek Body Dryer. Perfect for people and pets alike, this innovative device dries off all excess water in seconds with its impressive 100-mph air flow, equipped with temperature control.

With the simple push of a button, you'll make that post-shower experience much smoother and eliminate the use of towels that tend to pile up or develop not-so-fresh odors. Normally sold for $299, the Viatek Body Dryer is currently available for the discounted cost of $249.99, thanks to a 16% price drop.

The process is much easier than you may have imagined at first glance. Just stand on the gravity-sensing platform — think of it as a scale that doesn't respond by pointing out those pesky pounds — and sensor triggers immediately activate airflow to create a refreshing experience.

Remote control usage allows you to adjust settings such as wind speed and temperature. Weighing less than eight pounds, this device can be moved wherever you need, whether it's to another bathroom or near the pool for after those outside splashes.

A great solution for kids and dogs tracking slippery messes into the house, this platform can support up to 350 pounds of weight at one time. Plus, less towel usage means it could make your daily practices more environmentally friendly since that works out to fewer laundry cycles.

