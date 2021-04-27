Package VPN protection with a full year of PlayStation Plus for less than $50

Newsday receives a commission on purchases made through Newsday Shopping, which helps support the journalism we bring to readers.

Many of us are doing more at home than ever before, and that includes enjoying entertainment, pursuing education and completing professional responsibilities. Global connectivity can be a beautiful thing and expands options, but it can also bring cybersecurity concerns.

For a limited time, we're serving up a discounted combo of exciting entertainment and gaming access, while also keeping you protected from an ever-expanding list of potential online dangers. All of this is included in the VPN Unlimited LIfetime + PlayStation Plus 1-Year Subscription Bundle for only $49.99.

That's an 80% price drop from the typical combined cost ($258) of these services. A PlayStation Plus subscription, alone, would normally be more expensive than the total purchase of this deal.

With PlayStation Plus, you can connect with a global online community of gamers, compete in PS classics and review a large collection of games in a library that is constantly expanding. Your PlayStation Plus account comes equipped with exclusive discounts, free games and cloud storage. With PlayStation 5 proving to be a hot commodity, it's a perfect time to join the party.

Recognized by Laptop Review Pro, PC Mag, and Software Informer as the top choice for establishing a reliable and quick virtual private network, KeepSolid VPN Unlimited eliminates the dangers of leaving your data exposed without sacrificing the functionality and quickness you require.

Utilizing over 400 servers with 80-plus locations globally, KeepSolid VPN Unlimited ensures your online activity won’t be limited by geographic restrictions. Plus, in an on-the-go world, your privacy is protected on public WiFi networks that are often exploited by outsiders.

Valued at $199 on its own, KeepSolid VPN Unlimited goes above and beyond in cybersecurity, allowing you to operate without speed or bandwidth limits on up to five different devices.

