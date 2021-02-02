Get Valentine's Day discounts on roses, jewelry, wine

Newsday receives a commission on purchases made through Newsday Shopping, which helps support the journalism we bring to readers.

For a limited-time, Newsday readers can take 15% off the price of Valentine's Day gifts by using coupon code VDAY2021 at checkout.

Geometric Hoop 14K Earrings

Hexagonal earrings are shaping up to be spring's hottest trend. Their 14-karat gold-plated construction contains simulated diamonds and butterfly clasps. Get the Geometric Hoop 14K earrings for $33.99 (regularly $279) with code VDAY2021.

Rose Box Premium Jewelry Box and Everlasting Roses

The set of 16 red roses are preserved to stay fresh for a year without maintenance. They're presented in a glass box that functions for storage with or without flowers. Get the Rose Box premium jewelry box and everlasting roses for $220.15 (regularly $349) by using coupon code VDAY2021.

Wine Insiders: 15 Bottles of Cabernet Sauvignon

Popularized in the Bordeaux region of France, the wines are selected by Wine Insiders' panel of experts, which approves only five out of every 100 bottles sampled. For about $5 per bottle, this Wine Insiders gift delivers a variety of the world's most popular red wine. Get these 15 Bottles of Cabernet Sauvignon for $75.65 (regularly $282) with code VDAY2021.

A Dozen Cream Roses for Your Valentine

A fresh arrangement of roses is delivered directly from a farm. It can include a personal message.

Get a dozen cream roses for your Valentine for $33.99 (regularly $71) by using coupon code VDAY2021.

Prices subject to change.

Newsday and StackCommerce, a leading commerce technology platform that scouts new deals and exclusive offers on products and services, have partnered to bring Long Islanders limited time deals and discounts.