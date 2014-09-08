Dennis Basso pays tribute to 'dear friend' Joan Rivers

You could hear a pin drop at Dennis Basso’s Monday afternoon runway show, as the designer asked for a moment of silence for his “dear friend” Joan Rivers, who was always a fixture at his fashion shows.

Before the show started, Basso addressed the audience, saying that Rivers “brought laughter and happiness to all of our lives.”

In other Rivers-related fashion news, the E! Entertainment booth at the tents was a hive of activity -- the first time since the entertainer’s death -- with Kimora Lee Simmons and Coco Rocha filming. And at the HSN event nearby at the Empire Hotel, poor Giuliana Rancic, River’s “Fashion Police” co-star, was obviously -- and understandably -- distraught.