Devoshion, a boutique that opened last year in the Walt Whitman Shops in South Huntington, is a combination of two words: devotion and fashion.

The shop’s tagline, "Creators with Compassion," reflects their ethos of selling only handcrafted and locally made plant-based, vegan and cruelty-free products. "You won’t see wool that’s made from sheep or leather in any of my apparel or jewelry," explains Mor Schwartz, a co-owner. The devotion to earth-friendly inventory extends to candles, which are made from soy, not petroleum-based paraffin.

"There’s a lot of attention that we pay to how things are made," Schwartz says. "A lot of them are upcycled, recycled, repurposed, reclaimed."

Impacted by the shuttered craft fairs, Schwartz and co-owner Jason McKee, both artists, decided to open a shop to help market artisans’ wares.

"The whole vision is to help other artists and we give a home to local crafters, artists, artisans and makers," says Schwartz, a painter and jewelry maker.

For fashion, Devoshion carries hand printed and tie-dyed shirts, sweats and jackets, crocheted and knitted apparel, shoes and bags.

There’s a wide array of jewelry, including silver pieces crafted by two women silversmiths, pieces made from wine corks, hand crocheted necklaces and beaded earrings.

You’ll find lamps made from wine bottles, decoupage and mosaics from seashells and beach glass, pictures designed with vintage jewelry, one of-a-kind stained glass pieces, pebble art flowers, soaps and on Sundays, the shop offers live music.

"We try to make it more than just a store," says Schwartz. "It’s like a mini mall inside the mall, because every little display is like a different mom and pop shop."

Prices start at $8 for mini signs and other small décor items to $99 for high end jewelry or an original painting.

Devoshion is located at 160 Walt Whitman Road in Huntington Station. The shop is open Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; 631-394-8296, devoshion.com.