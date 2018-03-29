TODAY'S PAPER
Dunkin' Donuts releases limited-edition running shoes

Dunkin' Donuts partners with Saucony to create running shoe to celebrate marathon season.

Dunkin' Donuts has partnered with Saucony to create

Dunkin' Donuts has partnered with Saucony to create limited-edition running shoes.

By Lyndsey Hutcherson Lyndsey.Hutcherson@newsday.com
The donut shop and sneaker brand have teamed up to produce a one-of-a-kind shoe to celebrate the Boston Marathon and the running season. According to the Dunkin' Donuts website, many runners fuel up with a cup of coffee and celebrate the end of a long run with a donut or two, creating a fitting collaboration.
 
The Saucony X Dunkin' Kinvara 9 shoes have a splash of the iconic Dunkin' logo colors and a choice of black, orange or magenta laces. Running shoe enthusiasts and fans of the popular donut shop will likely be drawn to the strawberry frosted donut surrounded by sprinkles on each heel, the Dunkin' Donuts logo on the shoe’s tongue and fun images of coffee on the sock liner. The design wouldn’t be complete without the imprint of the brand’s signature tagline, “America Runs on Dunkin',” which can be found inside the shoe. Additionally, the shoe packaging recreates the look of the classic Dunkin' Donuts box.
 
The sneakers, priced at $110, are available for pre-order now at saucony.com and can be purchased on the site and at select specialty retailers starting April 3.

