New and returning East End shops worth the drive 

East End stores are getting back into the retail groove. There are wonderful old standbys to visit and some seductive new entries as well.

You likely won’t meet up with the masses because shopkeepers are sharply limiting the number of people who can shop at once. At Gwyneth Paltrow’s goop in Sag Harbor, it’s only four shoppers at a time, likewise at savvy home store, Turpan in East Hampton. And at many stores, there are added services such as curbside pickup, individual appointments and delivery — all of these offered by new East Hampton boutique, Unsubscribed.

And if you’re really thirsting for some hands-on retail therapy but simply not ready to go into a shop, consider hitting up Southampton on Saturday nights for the “Southampton In the Streets” event. Here, Main Street and Jobs Lane are closed to traffic and people can dine, shop and stroll.

“It’s definitely a combination of the elements of restaurants, art and retail allowing people to feel a little more free outdoors,” says Mayor Jesse Warren who adds that the concept was inspired in part by other municipalities in places such as New Zealand and Seattle. "It’s not a festival and not a party but more like a 1970s state fair and an opportunity for businesses to be at work after being closed for four months.” Eat, shop, people watch, listen to live music, but there is one caveat: “Don’t forget to wear your mask.”

Here is a potpourri of East End shops — old and new — that may capture your fancy:

NEW STORES AND POP-UPS

Unsubscribed

Slow down, unplug and enjoy the ride is the underlying mantra of Unsuscribed, a new store from AEO, the parent company to American Eagle and Aerie brands and the first of its kind in the country. The 1,100-square-foot space is aiming to be an “ahhh” moment for folks on sensory overload with its peaceful, earthy interior and offerings of comfortable, Bohemian women’s clothing and accessories. “We believe less is really more and we wanted to create a calming space that reflects the laid-back, free-spirited nature of the brand,” says Jennifer Foyle, Aerie Global Brand president. "It’s what we all need right now.” Prices go from $40-$300 for tops; $90-$500 for dresses; $70-$250 for swimwear; accessories start at $5. (73 Main St., East Hampton; 631-527-2018)

A Wild Dove X Sole East

Striving to break out of the “average hotel shop” mode, A Wild Dove, the pop-up in the Sole East Hotel, will offer an ever-changing inventory including one-of-a-kind pieces in categories such as fashion, accessories, beauty and wellness all hand-picked by owner and founder Lynn Levoy, a fashion industry veteran. Here, find the coolest hand sanitizer necklaces (yes, that’s a trend) by designer Sarah Coleman who uses repurposed vintage bags from designers such as Louis Vuitton, Goyard and Gucci to add style to mini sanitizer bottles, lighters and pill bottles (these start at $75) to Bound Eye White Maxim one-size fits all bathing suits (really) for $160 to a quirky, mega fun Morphew vintage pink chenille beach robe for $688 along with other brands such as Linda Farrow x The Attico sunglasses and hats by Janessa Leone. (90 Second House Rd., Montauk; awilddove.com)

Sferra

It’s the first American store for Italian lifestyle brand (established in 1891 and named for founder, Gennaro Sferra), which popped up in Southampton this June. Smack in the middle of a pandemic, the company’s VP Jaime Jimenez, was doing FaceTime calls with folks here anxious to dress their beds. “They’d call and say, ‘I need to put three beds together, and I’d walk them around the store and they’d say ‘yay or nay’ and we offered same-day delivery.” Now, customers interested in feathering their nests can peruse the luxury linen line in real life along with other items for the home including decorative accessories, beach towels, napkins, place mats and hostess-y gifts such as frames, candles and diffusers to bring to those very small gatherings. Prices go from $25 for a set of linen cocktail napkins to $2,000 for luxe duvet. (43 Jobs Lane, Southampton; 631-353-3137; Sferra.com)

À Tout Âge

À Tout Âge, which means “at any age,” is the just-opened boutique owned by designer Denise Johnston who prides herself on fabulous fits and elegant, wardrobe staples. She started designing for the over-40 set but found her collection was coveted by “a cross-generational” woman, hence the name. Here, find feminine clothes that can dress down for the beach with flip-flops and just as easily dress up for a cocktail party. Her dresses and tops are turned out in high-end cottons with a bit of stretch along with top-of-the-line romantic lace. Prices range from $68 for a camisole to $595 for a long embroidered maxi dress and the inventory includes jewelry and scarves. (60 Jobs Lane, Southampton; 631-259-2092; a-tout-age.com)

Concept Playa

Find bathing suits, women’s accessories, ceramics, sunglasses and even precious vintage watches at this new boutique housed inside this Bohemian-chic hotel inspired by the natural beauty of Montauk. As far as merchandise goes, the vibe is Latin, says George Sotela, the Surf Lodge’s creative director who calls the inventory, “a highly curated edit” the essence of which is, "Brazil meets Mexico meets Montauk." Prices run from $100 for a pair of shorts to $2,000 for a Jean Paul Gaultier dress. Watches will be much more, but Sotela expects high rollers to visit. Will Justin Bieber, who reportedly is expected to summer in a Montauk rental for three weeks this summer show up? “Everybody shows up here,” says Sotela. (The Surf Lodge, 183 Edgemere St., Montauk; 631-483-5045)

RETURNING & EXISTING SPOTS

goop Market

She’s baaaaack. It’s the third season for Gwyneth Paltrow’s goop Market, popping up once again in a cute, old cottage in Sag Harbor and billed as “the world’s chicest general store.” Here, the wide-ranging mix includes designer bags, curated summer shoes, straw galore (hats, bags, place mats), the brand’s clean beauty apothecary including bath salts displayed in a free-standing Kohler bathtub, ceramics, cookbooks and interesting kitchen utensils. There is a carefully selected cache of clothes — sundresses, silky slips, swimwear and jumpsuits. And while your sating your shopper’s lust you can quench your thirst with fresh Bonberi OJ to sip while meandering through the store. Just launched this season, a goop x Tabitha Simmons collab featuring an easy, beachy collection of summer slides and breezy, loose summer dresses — (there’s even a black maxi dress named the Amagansett). (4 Bay St., Sag Harbor; 631-808-3930; goop.com)

Turpan

Definitely worth a visit if you’ve missed it (it’s a seasonal staple and has been around for 20-years), this cleverly merchandised and extremely eclectic shop for the home is “very old fashioned, highly personal and very unique in terms of what’s expected," says owner Greg Turpan, who curates a wildly diverse mix of items for the shop — everything from Japanese pencils ($24 for a dozen) to sets of crystal from Austrian company Lobmeyr, one of the world’s oldest glass companies, for $1,000. Here also find apothecary products, leather goods, serving pieces and more. “We’ve been denied the experience of seeing, smelling and touching for a long time and we’re feeling that everything has gone so virtual that we’re really about the experience and a sense of place,” says Turpan. (55 Main St., #3, East Hampton; 631-324-2444; turpanonline.com)

Greenlines

Surfing and social distancing go hand-in-hand (or, more accurately, foot on surfboard) and husband and wife team, Sam and Colleen Delaney have created a collection of high-quality boardshorts for men, women and kids that, says Colleen, who used to live in Montauk, “Make the least possible impact on the environment.” These, comprised of recycled bottles and fabric stand up to the test of time, says Colleen. She knows it for sure. Her three kids, now 14, 12 and 8, have been wearing them since the couple created them in 2008 and Sam surfs in them every day. Prices run from $45 for kids up to $75 for men, and the store offers other seaworthy items such as organic super soft polos and tees, hooded sweatshirts and trucker caps (there’s even cute stuff for babies). (732 Montauk Highway, Montauk; 631-825-0101; greenlines.com)

Knockout Beauty

What toll has being at home for months taken on your skin? Ask one of the experts at this beauty and skin care go-to where some 60-brands of what owner Cayli Cavaco Reck calls, “clean, effective products,” are offered. Find tools galore such as LED masks and derma rollers, “for taking skin care to the next level,” along with bath and body treatments, a small selection of makeup and internals. Rules due to the pandemic have eliminated testers and knocked out facial treatments (for now) but Cavaco Reck says that despite this, the knowledgeable staff can guide customers. (2400 Montauk Hwy., Bridgehampton; 631-899-3401; knockoutbeauty.com)