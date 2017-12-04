Getting glam doesn’t have to cost you significant time or money. Cosmetic retailers such as Sephora, Ulta and MAC have customized offerings — some free — that allow you to beautify on a budget. This holiday season, as you jet from one party to the next, these offerings allow you time with the experts with minimal expense.

SEPHORA

Sephora’s beauty services range from a free 15-minute minimakeover to a 45-minute custom glam session or a 90-minute one-on-one consultation.

QUICK SERVICE Mini-makeovers cover the entire face from eyes to lips to lashes, but focus on one feature per 15-minute block booked. Tutorials show, say, how to achieve the smoky eye look or select the best blush and bronzers. Select stores even offer free quickie facial skin treatments.

MORE IN-DEPTH Stores also offer 45-minute full-face makeup (with $50 minimum product purchase or gift card redemption) and a 90-minute expanded beauty makeover that also includes skin care and fragrance ($125 product purchase).

APPOINTMENTS REQUIRED? The 45 and 90-minute services are available by reservation that can be made via Sephora’s website, mobile app or Facebook Messenger and are based on individual store availability.

INFO Available at Sephora Roosevelt Field (516-746-3933), Manhasset (516-365-9008), Westfield South Shore mall in Bay Shore (631-666-4028), Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove (631-863-3070) and Walt Whitman Shops in Huntington Station (631-425-1488). Services also offered at Sephora shops within J.C. Penney stores at Roosevelt Field (516-877-1100) and South Shore malls (631-666-3000); sephora.com

ULTA BEAUTY

Ulta Beauty “encourages trial and play within our stores,” says Jamie Syetta, Ulta district manager. Product testers abound and shops offer some beauty services for customers and have full-service salons to boot.

QUICK SERVICE Ulta Beauty’s makeup services start at $50 and range from makeup applications with lessons to special-occasion glam sessions for weddings and proms ($70). You can get a “red carpet-worthy look” in an hour for a set $50 fee. MAC makeup counter applications require a minimum product purchase of $30 to $60, depending on the nature of the makeover.

MORE IN-DEPTH Besides salon hair services, shops have a Benefit Brow Bar where licensed pros shape brows in styles including natural, feathered, straight or bold and angular. They’ll also apply false Benefit lashes purchased on-site for $15.

APPOINTMENTS REQUIRED? Guests are encouraged to book appointments online or in store in advance to guarantee availability, but walk-ins are also welcome.

INFO Available at locations in Greenvale (516-626-1642), Huntington Station (631-271-2817), Garden City (516-794-7416), Levittown (516-579-5163), Commack (631-499-2639), Massapequa Park (516-541-4670), Bay Shore (631-666-0706), Valley Stream (516-825-1340), Lake Grove (631-979-3473) and Patchogue (631-758-4603); ulta.com

MAC

MAC makeup stores and beauty counters within department stores offer complimentary demonstrations and paid application services. Prices may vary by location. Services are either paid-for or redeemable in product.

QUICK SERVICE Beauty pros demonstrate makeup trends such as bold lips, metallic eyes and winged liner. Walk-in demos last about 10 minutes. Express 30-minute sessions are available for $30 and build on existing makeup or focus on one feature. The “brows in 30 minutes” option entitles you to filled in, lengthened, natural or arched brows by a resident expert.

MORE IN-DEPTH The 60-minute makeup application service provides a complete look from lips to lashes for $60.

APPOINTMENTS REQUIRED? Appointments are encouraged but not required and can be booked online for the Roosevelt Field (516-741-7141) and Macy’s at the Smith Haven Mall (631-382-3264) locations.

INFO Nordstrom at Roosevelt Field (516-747-3402); MAC Roosevelt Field (516-741-7141); MAC Macy’s at Roosevelt Field (516-747-3402); MAC Bloomingdales at Roosevelt Field (516-873-2986); Macy’s at Walt Whitman Shops (631-351-4264); Macy’s in Manhasset (516-869-8500) and at Ulta Beauty locations in Levittown (516-579-5163) and in Patchogue (631-758-4603); maccosmetics.com