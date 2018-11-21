One of the world’s nerdiest accessories is having a major moment. While the words “fanny pack” might conjure a tourist in pleated khakis with an ungainly pouch snapped around the waist, today’s iteration has been renamed the “belt bag”--and it’s not the least bit nerdy. Instead, you’re quite likely to see it on it young women, hip guys and other fashionable types. But call it what you will, a fanny pack by any other name is still a fanny pack, though many today offer convertible straps that allow the bag to be worn either at the waist or slung across the shoulder crossbody style. And despite the bags' high style they needn’t be high-priced--some sell for less than $50.

Among the recent converts: Social media influencer Michelle Madonna, 30, of Brookville, who has some 86,000 Instagram followers (@thatmadonnagirl). “I used to so not be into the fanny pack,” she says. “Now I love it. My first fanny pack moment was over a coat that was too big. It cinched in the waist and gave it a little pizzazz. And I found it so much more convenient than a clutch because it leaves your hands free like when you’re holding a drink.”

Convenience is definitely part of the allure, says Rene Shapiro, a buyer and co-owner of Mixology stores in Hewlett, Roslyn and Woodbury where the bags have been selling briskly for about a year. “They hold your cellphone, lipstick and wallet and you’re done,” Shapiro says. “You don’t have to worry about leaving it somewhere and it’s great for everybody from tweens to busy moms who need to have their hands free.” Shapiro says that high profile types (think Kendall and Kylie Jenner) who are often spotted wearing the bags along with the images from music festivals such as Coachella have helped fuel the trend.

Celebrity stylist Samantha Brown believes that the rebirth of the fanny pack is, in part, about the fashion world’s (re)embrace of all things '80s, although practicality may be their greatest selling point. “They’ve become popular, because for once, the “it bag” isn’t about a particular designer or brand -- it’s a about the style. They’re comfortable, keep the weight of our shoulders and allow freedom of movement. All of these things add up to a first in fashion,” she says.

In terms of choosing one that’s right for you, Brown says, “Make sure it’s large enough for your daily needs. Large iPhones will not fit into all bags. Also check that the belt is adjustable and will fit on your waist and hips, as you may want to change up how you style it.”

Huntington resident Kathy Hin, the creative director of Steve Madden accessories and handbags, says that fanny packs are the opposite of nerdy. “They offer versatility, wearability," she says. "A hands-free option — and a real coolness factor.”