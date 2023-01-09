2023 fashion trends include oversized clothing and Western twists

Christina Makowski, 32, of Southold, left, models a Rails Everest camel coat ($388) Central Part West Juliette sweater ($168) and Ivory Hepburn wide-leg ($219) pants and Jenny Rutkoski, 23 of Mattituck, wears a Saylor Tieghan plaid coat ($352) and Patti straight-leg pants ($218) in Mattituck on Dec. 21. Credit: Randee Daddona

If you want to head west or in any other direction for winter, there’s something on this season’s fashion trends list that you’re sure to warm up to, whatever your age. From western-inspired looks and twists on styles from other decades to edgy leather and sharp cutouts, the must-have options available at Long Island stores and beyond seem endless this year.

“There are a lot of trends,” says Merav Shiloni, owner of Thred in Patchogue. She's not exaggerating: Local shop owners and stylists agree the top winter trends are oversized coats, trouser legs and sweaters; cowboy and combat boots, blazers, cargo pants and corsets; midi, maxi and miniskirts and dresses, color block, turtlenecks, sheers, vests, crop tops, plaids, stacked loafers, leggings, leg warmers, small handbags and massive totes. Popular colors include green, brown, and black.

Here's a look at what's to come, and what's sticking around:

OVERSIZED COATS, PANTS

“Definitely, things that are oversized are on trend for winter,” says Joanna Mazzella, the owner of Mint Clothing Boutique who studied at the Fashion Institute of Technology in Manhattan. Her store, with locations in Mattituck, Westhampton Beach, Stony Brook and Southampton, has a customer base she describes as “mothers, daughters and grandmothers.”

Mazzella notes wider pant silhouettes, which have gone in and out of fashion since the 1920s and have enjoyed a resurgence in the past couple of years, are being embraced by all ages and may remain popular at least into spring.

“Wide-leg trousers and jeans are huge, with more of a fitted top to show off the pants,” Mazzella says. “Maybe because they’re such a departure from what we’ve been doing — it’s a throwback to that '90s look — we’ve been doing skinny and straight legs.”

COLD-WEATHER WARMERS

Turtlenecks have long been a cold weather staple and a favorite for layering, Mazzella says, but they’ll be worn in a different way this winter, “under a jumpsuit or dress, which I haven’t seen since the ‘90s.”

She says throwback styles are an element of the nostalgia trend popular now among the young and old alike. Mazzella says another winter favorite, plaids, will be a major look.

WESTERN TWISTS

The color brown and western-inspired style are two top trends for this winter, and both are represented in this Aztec-look cardigan, $59, from Sage & Angie Boutique, West Hempstead. Credit: Sage & Angie Boutique

Sagine Pierre, a stylist and owner of Sage & Angie Boutique in West Hempstead, says that among her core client group — women ages 25 and up — cutouts and Western styles or details are key for being stylish this winter.

“They’re all over the spectrum in terms of style, size and placement,” Pierre says of the cutouts. “They’re on the sides in pants, on the sides and front of dresses, and on cold shoulder sweaters.”

Pierre says she has sold out of western-inspired fringed ponchos but she notes she has some things with a more subtle Western connection, such as a handbag she carries in trendy green and black. “It’s actually western-influenced because of the snakeskin.”

Mazzella adds, “We’ll see Western influences or details on everything from hats and belts to footwear and clothing.”

LEATHER OR SHEER, FROM TOPS TO BOTTOMS

Oversized clothing, blazers, the color brown, plaids, leather-look leggings, and combat boots are all big trends for fall. Four-button oversized blazer, $88, Thred, Patchogue. The leggings are sold out. Credit: Thred

Another winter trend is sheers, Pierre says. “There are ultrafeminine sheers in tops — lace is a part of that — and sheer stockings with emblems like Gucci are popular.” She suggests, “Sheer stockings can be worn with leather shorts, an oversized sweater and booties.”

She adds faux-leather leggings are also bestsellers at her store and come in a variety of colors.

“Leather leggings are good for when you’re going somewhere and you’re not sure what to wear but you know you don’t want to wear jeans,” Pierre says. “They can elevate your look for Instagram and make you look super-skinny, especially in black.”

Shiloni says “leather is very strong” but the women who frequent her shop range in age from 30 to 50, and they seem particularly drawn to “sequins and glam” and trendy blazers for this winter.

GO CARGO

Love and Honey boutique in East Meadow is a go-to place for fashionistas from 13 to 30 and there’s a large selection of cargo pants there along with other items reflecting nearly everything else that’s on trend.

“We’ve noticed this season it’s all about cargo pants in a variety of materials like denim, leather and linen, et cetera,” owner Jordan Krauss says. “You should also grab a vibrant-colored vest this season.” Krauss adds, “Leg warmers are back.” But she suggests styling the ‘80s favorite “in a new way” by placing them over boots.