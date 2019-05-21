Two new shops and a hip barbershop are opening Memorial Day weekend in Fire Island's Pines neighborhood, creating a "town square" vibe in the small community.

“I was thinking that it takes a village, so I set out to build one,” says Steven Giles, founder of Base USA, a retail consultancy that curated the products in the new retail spaces. They'll coexist with The General Store, which houses some 40 brands of chic clothing lines, household items, grooming products, books and other everyday items.

All told, the collection has the makings of a department store that Giles says feels a bit like a “vibrant curiosity shop.”

TUFT X HANDSOME: Come grungy, and clean up real nice at Handsome, the Pines' outpost of hip Lower East Side barber shop Tuft. Open Thursday through Sunday, services include haircuts ($55), buzz cuts ($25), beard trims ($20), “baldy” shaves ($50) and classic hot towel shaves ($50). (37 Fire Island Blvd., 631-440-9143)

CAMP: You’ll find beautiful home décor and tabletop items “all geared toward indoor/outdoor living,” says Giles. Brands include Bare Bones Living and Snow Peak, (these with a rustic, organic bent) and there are glorious potted orchids, hand-carved maple breadboards, picnic baskets, and even aromatic savory salts ($15) — all perfect host gifts to bring along to many of the dinners held in homes here. There are garden gnomes (large, $125, small $78) for “whimsical touch,” says Giles. And speaking of gardens, the shop will be stocked with fresh cut flowers, plants and other garden needs along with ACE Hardware products. (Harbor Walk, 631-597-6500)

TRBL: The trendy inventory here includes a fab selection of elevated swimwear for men, underwear, cool T-shirts and totes, along with some naughty “adult-driven selections” targeted at LGBT vacationers. (Fire Island Blvd., 631-597-6500)