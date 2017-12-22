Gifts can be grand but, let’s face it, even those who know us best can miss the mark when it comes to the presenting of presents. If you’ll be looking to make an exchange or score a refund during the holiday season, here are the basic return rules of some large retailers with Long Island locations — including whether the shops offer special holiday rules.

Barnes & Noble: purchases may be returned for refunds (on items brought back within 14 days) to the original payment method; items must be in original condition (shrink-wrapped products must be unopened). Shipping charges will not be refunded. FULL RULES AT: barnesandnoble.com

Bed Bath & Beyond: Most items may be returned for the original amount paid to the original form of payment or exchanges can be made with receipt or packing slip, some exclusions apply. FULL RULES AT: bedbathandbeyond.com

Best Buy: Most new, open-box, refurbished, clearance and pre-owned products are returnable within 15 days. HOLIDAY RULES: Some items purchased between Oct. 29-Dec. 30 are eligible for return through Jan. 14, 2018; exclusions may apply. FULL RULES AT: bestbuy.com

BJ's: The wholesale club has an intricate set of rules, but the basics include that non-grocery merchandise must be in new condition with all accessories included; even unopened items purchased over one year ago will not be considered in new condition. Damaged televisions, laptops, home theater displays and tablets that prove damaged upon initial inspection are returnable with original packing and accessories within 14 days of receipt; electronics, undamaged televisions, home theater displays, computers and patio sets are returnable within 90 days of purchase with accessories included. Shipping for product returns is not covered. FULL RULES AT: bjs.com

Bloomingdale's: “Bloomies” gives customers 365 days to return most items in salable condition for a store credit or return. Customers without a receipt and who don’t have a store account will receive the lowest selling price in the last 180 days — but then expect to leave your name and address for marketing and security reasons. FULL RULES AT: bloomingdales.com

Costco: Products purchased in stores must be returned at the returns counter; items ordered online can be as well or through the website — but certain items have stipulations and return limitations. FULL RULES AT: costco.com

Ikea: Items returned with proof of purchase are eligible for full refunds; some exclusions apply. FULL RULES AT: ikea.com

JCPenney: Most (but not all) items purchased are eligible for refund or exchange with receipt at the purchase price to the original payment type. Valid photo ID is necessary for non-receipted returns or exchanges; most items can be returned or exchanged without a receipt at the item’s lowest selling price within 45 days, issued as a merchandise return voucher. HOLIDAY RULES: Most items purchased as gifts are eligible for refund or exchange at the gift receipt price, refunded on a JCP gift card. FULL RULES AT: jcpenney.com

Kohl's: Purchases made on Kohl’s credit cards or other major cards may be eligible for return up to 16 months (or more with items bought in brick-and-mortar locations). HOLIDAY RULES: Premium electronics bought from Nov. 1-Dec. 25 may be returned by Jan. 31, 2018 with original packaging and a receipt or account look-up. FULL RULES AT: kohls.com

Lord & Taylor: The store recommends you have your receipt handy for in-store returns; items must be unworn, unwashed and in salable condition with the original packaging and tags, and used merchandise will not be accepted for return unless defective. Keep in mind: the store reserves the right to refuse any return. FULL RULES AT: lordandtaylor.com

Macy's: Its policy for returns varies from 14 to 180 days from purchase date; no food, wine gifts, personalized or altered merchandise will be accepted for return or exchange. HOLIDAY RULES: Acceptable items purchased between Nov. 1-Dec. 31, 2017 can be returned until Jan. 31, 2018. FULL RULES AT: macys.com

Marshalls: Merchandise with receipts can be returned within 30 days of purchase, for an exchange or refund; returns on items past 30 days of purchase or without a receipt can receive store credit only. FULL RULES AT: marshallsonline.com

Nordstrom: It self-describes its policy as “liberal,” with returns handled on a “case-by-case basis.” However, some rules include no restocking fees, and possession of receipts is recommended. FULL RULES AT: shop.nordstrom.com

Old Navy: Its rules (which also apply to Banana Republic and The Gap) state that items in their original unwashed, never-worn condition are eligible to be returned or exchanged within 45 days of ordering or from a store. Refunds require the invoice or the original credit card used for the purchase. HOLIDAY RULES: items bought either online or in a store between Nov. 1-Dec. 24 may be returned by Jan 15 or 45 days after purchase, whichever comes later. (Proof of purchase is mandatory.) FULL RULES AT: oldnavy.gap.com

PC Richard: Submit a return form to return an item online; no shipping charges on in-store returns, but bring a copy of your invoice and the method of payment used to buy. Several products are not returnable or used. FULL RULES AT : pcrichard.com

Sears: some items (in original packaging with all parts and manuals) can be returned with the original receipt, with refunds issued to the original payment type; many items have differing return rules. HOLIDAY RULES: Select items purchased between Nov. 1-Dec. 24 may have extended return periods. FULL RULES AT: sears.com

Target: Most unopened items in new condition can be returned by mail or in-store within 90 days; bring packaging slips or receipts, and original payment method to Guest Services. FULL RULES AT: target.com

TJ Maxx: Merchandise with receipts can be returned within 30 days of purchase, for an exchange or refund; returns on items past 30 days of purchase or without a receipt can receive store credit only. HOLIDAY RULES: Purchases made between Oct. 15-Dec. 24 may be returned until Jan. 23, 2018; with receipt and receive a charge credit, without a receipt (or gift receipt) means a merchandise credit. FULL RULES AT: tjmaxx.tjx.com

Toys R Us: The store (as does Babies R Us) accepts returns on most items in new condition with original packaging and paperwork (such as instructions and manuals) with proof of purchase. HOLIDAY RULES: Items bought on or after Sept. 1 may be returned through Jan. 28, 2018 with a sales receipt, gift receipt or packing slip. FULL RULES AT: toysrus.com

Walmart: Items must be returned in the original packaging; different departments have varying return policies. HOLIDAY RULES: Some orders made between Nov. 1-Dec. 25 may have extended holiday return windows. FULL RULES AT: walmart.com