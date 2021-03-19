Trendy Graffiti boutique to open in Babylon Village this spring

If young, fun, trendy and affordable are the qualities driving your must-have spring fashions list, you’ll want to set your GPS for Graffiti Boutique in East Northport or Huntington Village, with a new location opening in Babylon this spring.

Just a few of the many springtime standouts include bandanna tops, joggers, tie-dye looks, athletic shorts, distressed jeans, bleach dyes and tanks — with some of the most eye-catching looks being color block sweatpants with one leg in black and the other in white and a sleeveless zip-front leather dress. The store is a real go-to for anyone looking for attention-grabbing clothes, from teens to fashion-forward women. Some mothers who were customers at the store in their teens now take their daughters there to shop.

Other Graffiti offerings include shoes and finds for $25 and under such as leggings, lingerie, tees, pink velour biker shorts and a stylish mini candle in a tin leopard print holder.

"Being unique with our clothes has always been our goal," says general manager Ashley Flint. "Our slogan, 'Dress well, be happy,' says everything about us."

And the store's name and warehouselike design help tell the boutique’s story as well.

"The name, ‘Graffiti,’ fit an idea we had in our first store in 1991," Flint explains. "We left markers in the fitting rooms. People were able to draw on our walls." She adds, "All the stores have a warehouse feel because we wanted to create a cool, chill vibe."

Graffiti prices range from about $8 for hair accessories to $54 for denim jackets. Hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The boutiques are located at 1930 Jericho Turnpike, East Northport, (631-462-8767); 306 Main St., Huntington Village (631-809-8690); and a third store to be located at 79 Deer Park Ave. in Babylon Village is set to open. Online shopping is available at graffitiboutique.com. The website also has fun pop-ups that will immediately let you know when someone has just purchased a product with a picture of what their find was and the Long Island community the purchaser lives in — and the pop-ups were popping up fast and furiously on a recent Sunday afternoon.