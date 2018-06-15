Every summer a new crop of shopportunities pop up in the Hamptons – places to fill the hours on rainy days or just plain fill-out the wardrobes for revelers in the ever-hopping social scene. For summer 2018, there are new spots that run the gamut whether you’re looking for a romantic new frock, some new kicks or even a mega-discount on big name brands. Have a look at a few new haunts:

Love Adorned X Mara Hoffman pop-up

Amagansett Square, 156 Main St.

Eastend@Loveadorned.com

631-267-7720

Love Adorned owner Lori Leven is known for her creative collaborations and now through July 15, find a sprightly collection by way of the Love Adorned x Mara Hoffman shop-in-a-shop that features Hoffman’s summery, sustainable collection including bold-colored bathing suits and crisp, awning striped dresses that are Hampton’s classics. Hoffman is at work on some additional collaborative items with Leven (the two are old friends) such as a quilted bag, vintage jewelry chains and ankle bracelets.

LoveShackFancy

117 Main St., Sag Harbor

631-808-3995, loveshackfancy.com

Dreamy dresses, ethereal tops, floral playsuits and tiered skirts are among the offerings at this new boutique set in a converted 1780s farmhouse. This is the brand’s first brick-and-mortar store. LoveShackFancy owner and creative director Rebecca Hessel Cohen is inspired by vintage clothing, and it shows in her romantic, utterly feminine designs. There’s also the sweetest collection for girls (including tutus, hats, hair clips and flower crowns) along with lifestyle offerings including candles, notebooks, and home goods.

Sample Sale

58 Jobs Lane, Southampton

631-488-4200

Want to amp up your summer wardrobe and not break the bank? New, in season goods arrive every week at Sample Sale, a 1,300 square foot treasure chest of name brand contemporary designs sold at super discounted prices, as in up to 90 percent off. Prices range from about $20 to $1,000 and include, among many others, Autumn Cashmere, Paige Denim, Minnie Rose, McGuire Denim, DL 1961, Michael Stars, Halston, Baily 44.

Sam Edelman

38 Jobs Lane, Southampton

631-702-4013, samedelman.com

It isn’t just all shoe biz at the new Sam Edelman pop-up although there are plenty of well-priced summery kicks here including espadrilles, colorful block heels and leather thong sandals. Shoppers will also find a full lifestyle selection of easy fashion and accessory pieces including intimates, athleisure, dresses, denim and handbags, many turned out in bold colors, floral prints or summery whites. The shop’s beachy vibe is enhanced by vintage furniture, inlaid gold accents and blasts of the brand’s signature shade of green.