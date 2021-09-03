Browse vintage finds at home décor shop owned by LI teenager

A teenager’s love for vintage furnishings seems the perfect raison d’être at Hamptons West, a Sayville home décor shop owned by 19-year-old Gina Salvo.

Having worked part time in the shop last summer, Salvo decided to buy it when the prior owner sold it in January. The re-christened Hamptons West opened one month later on Valentine’s Day.

"My goal is to have a place that has something for everyone," says Salvo.

Growing up around her father and grandfather, who were often tinkering in their own shop room and refinishing furniture, and her mom, whose penchant for redecorating and creating crafts, Salvo developed a love for all things vintage.

Hamptons West carries farmhouse furniture by Kma’s Kreations, Barr-Co skin products, vintage clocks, decorative signs, candles and candle holders, pitchers, mirrors, lights, frames, throw rugs, silk flowers, vases, and unique handmade dolls by Vyneyards.

"As a young individual at 19, I am trying my best to be successful," says Salvo. "But, I do have my mom on the sidelines giving advice and teaching me about different décors and styles."

By mid-September, Salvo plans to have an online store up and running by, where customers can have items delivered to them or sent to the store for pick up.

Sign up for the Points East newsletter! Don't miss a weekend out east this summer. Everything North and South Fork right in your inbox. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

And, two of Salvo’s favorite sayings: "There is something for everyone" and "If you don’t see it, I will try to find it for you" bode well for the budding entrepreneur.

Prices range from $1 for a handmade paper butterfly on a pick — perfect for a flower arrangement — to $320 for a refinished secretary desk and chair set. Hamptons West is located at 30 Railroad Ave., Sayville and is open Monday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; 631-255-5639; hamptonswestsayville.com.