Han Solo: 'A Star Wars Story' merchandise

The just-launched Kipling "Star Wars" collection of backpacks, duffels, keychains and other accessories, priced $15 to $169. Photo Credit: Kipling

By Joseph V. Amodio Special to Newsday
Disney’s lockdown on any information about its hotly anticipated summer movie “Solo: A Star Wars Story” is still pretty much in full force, but the force — of merchandising, at least — may soon be with you.

Yes, the inevitable onslaught of merchandise tied to the new Ron Howard film (starring Alden Ehrenreich as our fave intergalactic smuggler, Han Solo) began its rollout in April at various retailers and shopdisney.com. The new items include action figures, Pottery Barn Kids bedding, a Monopoly board game (Boardwalk and Park Place are replaced by the Millennium Falcon — as if Han would ever part with it — and Kessel Run, respectively), and, at the restaurant chain Denny’s, a menu that includes a Co-Reactor pancake breakfast with warm citrus sauce and explosive Crystal Crunch Rocks.

By comparison, the just-launched Kipling “Star Wars” collection of backpacks, duffels, keychains and other accessories, priced $15 to $169, seem almost sophisticated. The bags sport stormtrooper patterns, icons (R2D2, Darth Vader), and abstract designs that’ll feel right at home on a Tatooine desert — or any school campus, kipling-usa.com.

“I got a really good feeling about this,” Solo says in the trailer. So do retailers. The film opens May 25.

