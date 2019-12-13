TODAY'S PAPER
41° Good Morning
SEARCH
41° Good Morning
LifestyleFashion and Shopping

A festive spin on Hanukkah party décor from LI shops

Festive Hanukkah party items available at Party City

Festive Hanukkah party items available at Party City include Festival of Lights dessert plates ($4.99), dinner plates ($10.99), luncheon napkins ($3.99), Peace, Love and Light votives ($9.99) and Star of David LED string lights ($12.99). Credit: Party City

By Lisa Irizarry lisa.irizarry@newsday.com @lisairiz
Print

It’s time to get ready for Hanukkah — the eight-day “festival of lights” that begins on Dec. 22 and commemorates Jews reclaiming their temple from the Greek-Syrians and the oil the rebels burned that “miraculously” lasted for eight nights instead of just one. The holiday’s celebrations include lively gatherings, parties, community spirit and fun — and we have a sampling of some of the best finds to make any event shine, from the latest in decorations, table settings and hostess gifts to engaging children’s books and fresh spins on dreidels and menorahs.

“Historically, Hanukkah is about a military victory but the rabbis of old turned it into a story of light over darkness, so the story of Hanukkah today is of bringing light and warmth into the world,” says Michael Freiser, owner of Yussel’s Place Judaica Gifts & Art in Merrick. “It’s celebrated with fun, a lot of colors, and there are a lot of designers working in Judaica today. You can get all sorts of things for Hanukkah.”

Gloria Yellin, owner of Zion Lion in Roslyn Heights, says Hanukkah can be the perfect time to really light up a celebration with style.

“We believe in tradition like lighting the candles for Hanukkah, but whatever you do, make it beautiful,” Yellin says.

Drink in the fun

Sweet tooth 

Hostess set

Modern spin

Whimsical menorah

Challah platter

Plated style

Hanukkah gelt

"Hanukkah Elf” book

Lisa Irizarry has been a reporter for Newsday since 2014 and writes features stories.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Lifestyle

Festive Hanukkah party items available at Party City A fresh spin on Hanukkah party décor from LI shops
Yellowtail sashimi with jalapeño-yuzu soy at Nikkei of Top LI sushi spot opens third location
Spaghetti alla chitarra cacio e pepe at Baldoria New Italian eatery opens in Long Beach
A Dungeons & Dragons classic dragon hand painted Dungeons & Dragons enjoying a resurgence on LI
After 40 years of eating at Vincent's Clam 'I fell in love with the sauce:' Why this Italian spot has a devoted following after 40 years
WHERE | WHEN The Paramount: 370 New York New Year's Eve 2019: Parties and more on LI
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search