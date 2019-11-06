A one-of-a-kind Louis Vuitton pink marabou feathered hat created by Great Neck designer Ivy Supersonic and has quite the heady past, will be offered for sale in an online auction being held from Nov. 13 through Nov. 22.

Under a variety of different circumstances that could fill a book, at one time or another since its creation in 1999 the hat has landed on the domes of such superstars as Lil” Kim, Snoop Dogg, Quentin Tarantino, Kelly Ripa, Alice Cooper and Wyclef Jean. The hat will be auctioned on GottaHaveRockandRoll.com with a starting bid of $50,000.

“It’s estimated to be worth between $100,000 and $150,000,” says Ed Kosinski, a Franklin Lakes, New Jersey-based auctioneer organizing the event. The hat, which Supersonic says comes with a certificate of authenticity, will be auctioned along with other items that Kosinski calls “Americana,” ranging from Lady Gaga costumes to autographs by George Washington and Abraham Lincoln.

Supersonic, 52, whose real name is Silberstein, is a graduate of the Fashion Institute of Technology in Manhattan, says she made her mark on the design world in 1990 when she became known for her recycled Levi jeans under the I.B.I.V. label, fashioning looks using hand painting, leather, lace, beads and embroidery. After she created a pair with a matching feathered hat Silberstein decided to focus on headwear because there was too much competition in the jeans market.

Silberstein started doing shows in Los Angeles featuring her hats and says rock stars would come by to body paint hat models.

After meeting Motley Crue founder Tommy Lee, Silberstein's feathered hats were worn in his 1999 “Get Naked” video. Lee’s ex-wife, Pamela Anderson, ended up asking Silberstein to make something similar to wear for her hosting duties at the MTV Music Video Awards the next week.

Silberstein says she ended up getting a call from Louis Vuitton’s publicist asking her to make hat for Lil’ Kim to wear for a cover photo of “Out,” but that picture wasn’t published. Silberstein kept the Louis Vuitton hat for herself and wore it when she made the rounds of star-studded events and people would ask to try it on.

“Quentin Tarantino and Pauly Shore took pictures in that hat and Snoop Dogg wore it in the movie, “The Eastsidaz,” Silberstein recalls. When she attended an Alice Cooper concert in New Jersey in October 1999, he wore it onstage, she says.

“The hat has designer appeal and celebrity appeal — it’s just a really cool hat,” Kosinski, the auction organizer, says.