If you think a women’s millinery boutique wouldn’t do impressive business these days, Sherel’s Hats & Accessories, which has a store in Cedarhurst and another in Brooklyn, will have you thinking again. Sherel’s is a go-to for stylists and designers, and its hats have graced the domes of such celebrities as Katy Perry, Hilary Duff and Blake Lively.

“It is often that they come to us with very specific needs as they are looking to get a very specific look,” says Sherel’s owner and founder, Shirley Amar, 57, of Lawrence. “We will show them our current collections and see if their needs can be met by what we have available, and if not, we make it.”

Amar gives the television show, “Gossip Girl,” as a place where her hats have turned heads.

“We had a very long working relationship with Eric Daman [the stylist for Gossip Girl],” Amar explains. “They would often come and collect many styles to have available for their stylists onset to choose from and almost all the hats and headpieces on the show are ours.”

The shop, located on Long Island at 411 Central Avenue, opened about 25 years ago and in addition to hats, hair accessories are sold. Amar says the business does well though she acknowledges there has been a decline in everyday women wearing “good” hats. “We are, however, very happy to say that there has been a significant rise in the demand of better hats and fascinators due to the royal family’s ability to make beautiful and chic hats relevant to younger women," Amar says.

And Amar adds you shouldn't expect that to change anytime soon though the trend to wear hats comes and goes.

"Hats are a classic that has always and will always be in style,” Amar says. “Of course, in the '50s and '60s everyone wore hats everywhere and that’s not the case anymore. However, there is still a need for special occasion functional hats.” She adds, “We really like to focus our design in timeless shapes that won’t fade in or out of style.”

Although Amar says the Sherel’s clientele is diverse, she explains that being based in Cedarhurst helps business. “We have a very strong clientele of women who wear hats to church, [bar/bat mitzvah, synagogue] and other special events such as the Kentucky Derby."

Prices range from hair accessories such as headbands and clips and costume jewelry that can be between $10 and $60 to casual hats, beanies and headscarves that are priced at around from around $35 to $90. The fine hats collection has prices between $110 and $360.

Sherel’s is open Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. but due to the pandemic, only a limited number of customers are allowed in the store at one time and must wear a mask and gloves. Customers can also shop on the website, sherels.com. For more information call 516-569-8805.