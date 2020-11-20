Like so many events this year, Black Friday sales are different from in the past. Many stores started Black Friday sales as early as October, and in-person shopping includes following posted COVID-19 safety precautions. Here’s a look at savings planned for Black Friday and beyond. Make sure to check the retailers' website and blackfriday.com for more information, including such options as contactless delivery and curbside pickup.

BED BATH & BEYOND

OPEN: Closed Thanksgiving Day; open 6 a.m. Black Friday.

DEALS: Cuisinart Kitchen Central 3-in-1 with blender, juicer and food processor. $199.99. Traveler’s Club Seville 20-inch hardside spinner carry-on luggage, black $39.99. Dunkin’ Donuts original blend coffee Keurig K-cup pods value pack, 44-count, $29.99.

MORE BLACK FRIDAY DEALS: bedbathandbeyond.com

BEST BUY

OPEN: Closed Thanksgiving Day; open 5 a.m. Black Friday.

DEALS: 50-inch Samsung Q60 TV, $497.99 (save $152); 75-inch Samsung Q60 TV, $1,197 (save $402); 65-inch Samsung Q60 TV, $897.99 (save $102). Save up to $250 on select MacBook Pro models. HP Pavilion x360 2-in-1, 14-inch touch-screen laptop $499.99 (save $250). Canon Image CLASS MF642Cdw wireless, color all-in-one laser printer, white, $219.99 (save $130).

MORE BLACK FRIDAY DEALS: bestbuy.com

BJ'S WHOLESALE CLUB

OPEN: Closed Thanksgiving Day; check website for local store hours.

DEALS: Deals available now through Nov. 30. Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8-inch 32GB tablet with bonus 32GB microSD card, $99.99. Kalorik 26-quart Digital Maxx Air Fryer Oven, $139.99. Save up to 40% off major Whirlpool appliances, plus receive free delivery, haul away, installation and a two-year warranty. Up to $150 off the purchase of a set of four tires with installation on brands including Michelin, Bridgestone and Goodyear.

MORE BLACK FRIDAY DEALS: bjs.com

COSTCO

OPEN: Closed Thanksgiving Day; open 9 a.m. Black Friday

BLACK FRIDAY DEALS: Available Nov. 27 to 30: Dyson V11 Animal+ cordless stick vacuum, $399.99 (save $180). Phillips Sonicare DiamondClean rechargeable toothbrush 2-pack, $130 off. Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Link HP02 purifying heater and fan, $374 (save $175).

MORE BLACK FRIDAY DEALS: costco.com

HOME DEPOT

OPEN: Closed Thanksgiving Day; open Black Friday 6 a.m.

DEALS: Sales now through Dec. 2. 7.5-foot LED pre-lit Fenwick pine artificial Christmas tree, $79 (was $199). Husky 42-inch 10-drawer steel mobile workbench, $248 (was $298). Gorilla 20-inch-by-47-inch aluminum work platform, $23.88 (was $69). Magic chef 6-quart multicooker. $59.99 (was $99.99)

MORE BLACK FRIDAY DEALS: homedepot.com

J.C. PENNEY

OPEN: Closed Thanksgiving Day; open 5 a.m. Black Friday.

DEALS: All seasonal décor 65% off. Power XL Vortex pro 10-quart air fryer, $99.99. Arizona Jean Co. boots for the whole family, select styles, $19.99. Liz Claiborne and Worthington, select styles 50% to 60% off women’s apparel. Women’s St. John’s Bay quilted vest select styles, $14.99, and matching dog vest select styles, $4.99.

MORE BLACK FRIDAY DEALS: jcpenney.com

KOHL’S

OPEN: Closed Thanksgiving Day; open 5 a.m. Black Friday.

DEALS: Earn $15 Kohl’s Cash for every $50 spent Nov. 22 through 27. Victrola 3-in-1 Bluetooth record player with built-in speakers, $59.99. Nike cotton or performance fleece tops for men and big-and-tall, $41.25 (with coupon). All Levi’s 720 high-rise super-skinny jeans for women and women’s plus, $41.70 (with coupon). Under Armour fleece tops and pants for men and big-and-tall, select styles, $34.99.

MORE BLACK FRIDAY DEALS: kohls.com

LOWE’S

OPENS: Closed Thanksgiving; open 6 a.m. Black Friday

DEALS: Prices valid Nov. 26 to Dec. 2. DeWalt 5-tool 20-volt MAX cordless combo kit, $279 (includes batteries, charger and storage bag). Samsung 28.2-cubic-foot French-door refrigerator (RF28T5001SR), $1,199. 7.5 foot "Just Cut" Oakmont spruce pre-lit artificial Christmas tree, $286. Little Giant 17-foot Multi 17 aluminum telescoping multiposition ladder, $109.

MORE BLACK FRIDAY DEALS: lowes.com

MACY’S

OPENS: Closed Thanksgiving Day; open Black Friday 5 a.m.

DEALS: Sales run Nov. 24 to 28 except Thanksgiving Day. Most women’s boots and shoes, 40% off. Designer handbags, 50% off. Women’s and men’s designer (Calvin Klein, DKNY, INC, Alfani, Tommy Hilfiger, International Concepts), 50% off. Charter Club damask and damask-designs sheets and bedding, 65% off. Effie fine jewelry, 65% off.

MORE BLACK FRIDAY DEALS: macys.com

P.C. RICHARD & SON

OPEN: Closed Thanksgiving Day; check website for local store hours.

DEALS: Samsung 55-inch Smart LED TV $377.99. Up to $600 in additional saving on appliance packages. Amazon Fire Stick with Alexa voice remote, $17.99 (save 40%). Ring Video Doorbell Camera 3, $139.99 (and get a free Echo Show 5). Bose Quiet Comfort 35 noise-canceling headphones, $199 (save $100).

MORE BLACK FRIDAY DEALS: pcrichard.com

SAM’S CLUB

OPEN: Closed Thanksgiving Day; check website for local store hours.

DEALS: Black Friday sales run Nov. 20 to 29. Fitbit Charge 4, $89.88 ($50 off). IRobot Roomba e5 5134, $229.98 ($50 off). Bose SoloSsoundbar Series II, $139.88 ($40 off).

MORE BLACK FRIDAY DEALS: samsclub.com

SEARS

OPEN: Check website for local store hours.

DEALS: Black Friday sales started early.

MORE BLACK FRIDAY DEALS: sears.com

TARGET

OPEN: Closed Thanksgiving; check website for local store hours.

DEALS: LG 60-inch Class 4K UHD Smart LED-HDR TV, $399.99. Dyson V10 Animal cordless stick vacuum, $349.99. 50% off pre-lit Alberta spruce artificial Christmas trees. PowerXL 6-quart indoor grill and air fryer, $99.99. Keurig K-Mini single-serve K-cup pod coffee maker, $49.99

MORE BLACK FRIDAY DEALS: target.com

WALMART

OPEN: Closed Thanksgiving Day; open 5 a.m. Black Friday.

DEALS: HP Pavilion gaming laptop 15.6 HD display 8GB memory, 256GB SSD storage, $499 (save $250). 5-foot-8-inch nutcracker, motion-activated, lights up and plays music, $68. Colossal 115-piece construction set, $20. Dickies sherpa hoodie, $10. Blackstone 613-square-inch propane 3-burner cooking station, $174.

MORE BLACK FRIDAY DEALS: walmart.com

Compiled by Ann Donahue-Smukler