Revamp your home office with aid from Farmingdale shop

With Long Islanders and others unexpectedly telecommuting these days, no doubt many are realizing their home offices aren’t properly equipped to get their jobs done, or they have no home office at all and need to create one in a room normally used for another purpose such as a den, basement or attic.

An orderly, comfortable and attractive home office will likely make a work-from-home experience a better one than “reporting” for work to a couch and juggling your computer on your lap while trying to find a ringing cell phone buried beneath a pile of papers.

If you think it’s time for an upgrade, you might want to check out LPS Office Interiors in Farmingdale — a family-owned business with great finds for the person who’s looking for pieces that are fresh and modern and that are on-trend for homes with a more contemporary décor. The president of the company, Louis Pou Jr., of Huntington, is only 28 years old. In addition to traditional home office furniture selections, there are some stylish modern collections. And the store has striking and colorful offerings for corporate environments as well.

LPS opened in 2018 at 1815 Broadhollow Road. It also officers space planning, office design and commercial moving and sells desks, office chairs, file cabinets, bookcases, tables, cubicles and workstations, with prices for home office furniture ranging from about $100 for a chair to about $1,500 for a desk.

“We respect all budgets,” says Pou. He adds the LPS design team can digitally design and space plan an entire home office for customers. In addition to using the website (lpsofficeinteriors.com) for orders, the store is currently staffed to take orders over the phone at 631-270-4488.