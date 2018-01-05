What is “hygge” and how do you pronounce it?

With temperatures hitting single digits this winter, most of us just want to cozy up by the fire, sip on a steaming cup of hot chocolate and enjoy a movie marathon. People in Denmark have practiced this concept for years -- it’s called “hygge” and the lifestyle is trending in other parts of the world.

According to author Meik Wiking in "The Little Book of Hygge: The Danish Way to Live Well,” hygge originated from a Norwegian word. The Danes appropriated the term to some extent, but it's common throughout Scandinavia, as well as a good bit of the United Kingdom.

Often mispronounced "higgy," it's actually more like "hewgah." To understand the term's meaning, just burrow into a big comfy pile of phrases synonymous with "well-being." Coziness, ease, conviviality and, above all, a warm glow.

Hygge, which made Oxford Dictionaries 2016 "word of the year" short list, is more than just lighting pumpkin spice candles, wrapping yourself up in a wool blanket and lounging in oversized sweaters and chunky socks. The concept is about feeling good. The movement has encouraged people to redesign their homes by decluttering and living simpler. A type of lifestyle where we take a break from our hectic and sometimes crazy lives to wind down, disconnect from technology, collect ourselves and live in the moment.

How do you participate in this trend? It’s actually effortless and quite rewarding, but those attached to their cellphones and iPad’s may have trouble adjusting. In the truest expression of hygge, the warm glow should come from a candle.

"No recipe for hygge is complete without candles. When Danes are asked what they most associate with hygge, an overwhelming 85 percent mention candles," says Wiking, who also heads Copenhagen's Happiness Research Institute, a think tank studying societal satisfaction. And forget scented candles, he says.

Kayleigh Tanner, a writer in Brighton, England, who hosts a blog called Hello Hygge, suggests a few other decor elements that bring hygge home.

Homey scents; "Comforting, food-based aromas like spices, vanilla or cocoa,"she says.

Warm, neutral color palettes; Think beige, "greige," terracotta, tan, warm white, orange and copper.

Cozy textures; "I like to go for very tactile fabrics like velvet, chunky knits, silk and faux fur."

