Yoga studio expands to gift shop with items that 'spark joy,' owner says

When people enter her gift boutique, Joyful Treasures in Point Lookout, owner Laura Shockley, 45, says an instant sense of calm prevails. "They say things like, ‘Ahh, it feels so relaxing in here,’ or ‘I walk in here and I feel like I’m taking a breath.’" That makes sense because years ago, Shockley abandoned her career as a high-powered attorney at a large Long Island firm to take a breath of her own, and enter what she calls, "her karmic life" as a yoga and meditation instructor.

She opened Point Lookout Yoga and Wellness Studio some five years ago, and just this past June (although it was slated to open much earlier … pandemic and all) she debuted her gift shop in a storefront located next door to her studio. The name, Joyful Treasures, is not random. "Everything in this store, I’ve touched and loved. And I always ask the question: How does this inspire joy?" says Shockley.

The answer is a curated inventory that offers a little something for everyone. Here, find an eclectic mix of crystals, candles, handcrafted jewelry, cute signs and handmade home furnishings. New for fall are pumpkin-shaped serving boards, gratitude-inspired platters, cool bottle openers and even a luscious selection of Craft Camp Cocktail mixes sold in Mason jars. There’s more: Dream catchers and chimes, a bit of apparel, inspirational books and fragrances along with lots of Point Lookout-branded apparel and wine glasses. Prices range from $3 for a crystal to $375 for a driftwood mirror though a significant portion of the goods is under $50. And there’s often a back story to much of it.

"We’re very socially conscious about what we source," says Shockley. She stocks items from local and mostly women-owned businesses from Suffolk County, and makes a point of offering sustainable brands with zero waste/chemical-free products. "We seek to bring joy, not only, to our clients, but to our planet," she says. Many of the products are Fair Trade certified or offer some kind of giveback to charity.

Recently, Shockley added a treatment room where among other services she offers therapeutic massage, organic facials and all-natural skin care. And sometimes, just for an upbeat end to the week, she offers "Fresh Flower Fridays" — a custom-designed flower arrangement in a reusable jar.

Joyful Treasures is located at 48 Lido Blvd, Point Lookout; 516-686-9798; joyful-treasures.com.