Women with shopping for the latest trends on their seasonal to-do lists may be able to find just what they’re looking for at Kate & Hale — a clothing boutique owned by two Long Island sisters who have fashion in their DNA.

Haley Shea, 35, of Lake Grove, who co-owns the store with her sister, Kate Tuccillo, 41, of Port Jefferson, says they’ve been interested in fashion for years — even before opening their own shop. Shea used to oversee new store concept projects for a national retail management company and Tuccillo was a buyer for a New York City-based boutique. The duo has store locations in Huntington, Port Jefferson and Fairfield, Connecticut.

"We are always in the market researching trends to be ahead of, or on the curve" of what’s new and exciting in contemporary clothing and accessories for women, Shea says. Most of the styles sold at Kate & Hale are for every day and loungewear, with the pair saying they make it their business to find "unique" styles that they can offer at affordable prices.

Tuccillo says being in business with her sister also works really well because they know each other and both have a work ethic and interest in creativity that they inherited from their parents.

"Growing up I always had an interest in fashion and the arts and that’s always been a part of who I am," says Tuccillo. She adds that she and Shea bring different qualities to their business which makes it work. "I am more of a structured person while Haley is more laid back."

And the sisters say they work at making their customers feel they’re friends or part of their family. Most of the women who shop at Kate & Hale range in age from 25 to 50.

"Kate and I are personally in all the stores multiple times a week," Shea says. She adds that it’s important for the women who visit to know the owners take a personal interest in what they like to buy and that the owners are there to see the customer’s response to what they’re selling.

Prices range from T-shirts that start at around $40 to dresses and coats that sell for about $150.

The Huntington store is located at 331 Main Street (631-824-6434) and the address of the Port Jefferson shop is 227 Main Street (631-509-5950). Store hours in Huntington are Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Port Jefferson location is open Monday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Shop online at kateandhaleshop.com.