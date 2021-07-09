Luxury beauty hub opens in Locust Valley

Wading through the maze of available beauty products can be beyond confusing, (how many products have you purchased that are just plain wrong?), but a new beauty hub in Locust Valley aims to simplify the process and help clients find the right stuff for their very personal skin.

Welcome Knockout Beauty, the bespoke skincare consultancy founded by Cayli Cavaco Reck, 44, the daughter of two American Vogue editors, who already operates boutiques out of Bridgehampton, New York City and Los Angeles. This is the first "luxury skin care" franchise for Reck, who spent years researching physiology, ingredients, formulations and even the way hormones affect complexions and stocks the store with what she dubs, "clean, effective products."

The airy, two-level shop sits like a separate cottage in a small shopping center and is owned and operated by Locust Valley resident Christin Rueger, 46, a close friend of Reck’s and former client who got involved in the business after "being a client and seeing a tremendous change in my skin."

Find a sharply edited inventory across all beauty categories – more obscure brands and products including some to grow lashes, combat wrinkles, help clear acne and fade discolorations; tools galore; luscious organic oils and balms for the bath along with hand and nail treatments, fragrances and makeup.

Private consultations, which run from 20 to 40 minutes and are, for now, complimentary, are the company’s calling card with an educated staff that really personalizes skin protocols. "There’s been a big response to the customization that we offer," says Rueger. "People say, ‘I’ve been on this regimen and it’s not working’ or ‘how can I ramp up what I’m doing already.’" And she adds that folks are responding to the concierge-like services here. "It’s very one-on-one."

According to Rueger, some of the products her customers have been gravitating towards include Bee Venom cream – a moisturizing balm of organic mango and avocado butters and Royal Fern Essence – an anti-inflammatory, gently exfoliating solution made with fern extract. You can also schedule services – an extravagant signature facial and a teen facial are available with more to come. Knockout Beauty is located at 1 The Plaza, Locust Valley, 516-200-5062, knockoutbeauty.com.